Zimbabwe T20 2021 MT Vs MWR Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Matabeleland Tuskers is all set to face Mid West Rhinos in the final league stage match of Zimbabwe T20 on Thursday, April 15, 2021. The match will be played at the Old Hararians cricket ground in Harare at 1:30 PM IST. Here is our MT vs MWR live streaming, MT vs MWR pitch report, how to watch Zimbabwe T20 2021 live in India and where to catch the MT vs MWR live scores.

Zimbabwe T20 2021 live: MT vs MWR live streaming info and preview

This match is a dead rubber with the top four teams already decided. For Matabeleland Tuskers, this match is an ideal preparation ahead of the final on Friday. They are currently second on the points table after 2 wins and 1 loss from 3 matches and will be eyeing to finish the league stage with a win.

Mid West Rhinos, on the other hand, did not have a great tournament as they have lost all their 3 matches played in the tournament so far. They will be playing for pride as the wait for their first win continues. The Rhinos will be fielding their best playing 11 versus Tuskers in order to end the losing run and end the tournament on a high

MT vs MWR pitch report and weather report

Speaking about the MT vs MWR pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

The condition will be sunny with no chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 41% with temperatures hovering around 23 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of rain during the match, fans and teams will get a chance to play and watch the entire match.

MT vs MWR live streaming and MT vs MWR live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Zimbabwe T20 2021 live in India and the MT vs MWR live streaming can log on to the YouTube channel of Zimbabwe Cricket. For MT vs MWR live scores, fans can visit Zimbabwe Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: Zimbabwe Cricket / Twitter