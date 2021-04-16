Zimbabwe T20 2021 SR Vs MOU Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Southern Rocks are all set to face the Mountaineers in the final league stage match of Zimbabwe T20 on Friday, April 16, 2021. The match will be played at the Old Hararians cricket ground in Harare at 1:00 PM IST. Here is our SR vs MOU live streaming, SR vs MOU pitch report, how to watch Zimbabwe T20 2021 live in India and where to catch the SR vs MOU live scores.

Zimbabwe T20 2021 live: SR vs MOU live streaming info and preview

Southern Rocks, having missed out on the final, will be looking to finish the season on a high with a win in the playoff match. At the end of the league stage, the Rocks finished third on the points table with 2 wins and 2 losses from 4 matches. Mountaineers, on the other hand, finished a spot below them on fourth with the same number of wins and losses but had an inferior net run rate compared to their opponents.

Here are the final matches, that will bring down the curtain on the 2020/21 #DomesticT20 campaign!



The last time these two sides faced each other, it was the Mountaineers who came out victorious over the Southern Rocks by 22 runs. They will look to once again beat the Rocks and claim the third spot, but the Rocks should be well prepared this time around to hit back at their opponents. This should be a good contest to watch

SR vs MOU pitch report and weather report

As per the SR vs MOU pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

The condition will be sunny with no chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 20% with temperatures hovering around 24 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of rain during the match, teams will get a chance to play the entire match.

SR vs MOU live streaming and SR vs MOU live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Zimbabwe T20 2021 live in India and the SR vs MOU live streaming can log on to the YouTube channel of Zimbabwe Cricket. For SR vs MOU live scores, fans can visit Zimbabwe Cricket's Twitter page.

