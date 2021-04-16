Last Updated:

Zimbabwe T20 2021 SR Vs MOU Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Southern Rocks are all set to face Mountaineers in the final league match of Zimbabwe T20 on Friday, April 16. Here are the live stream details of the match.

Written By
Suraj Alva
Zimbabwe T20

Zimbabwe T20


Southern Rocks are all set to face the Mountaineers in the final league stage match of Zimbabwe T20 on Friday, April 16, 2021. The match will be played at the Old Hararians cricket ground in Harare at 1:00 PM IST. Here is our SR vs MOU live streaming, SR vs MOU pitch report, how to watch Zimbabwe T20 2021 live in India and where to catch the SR vs MOU live scores.

Zimbabwe T20 2021 live: SR vs MOU live streaming info and preview

Southern Rocks, having missed out on the final, will be looking to finish the season on a high with a win in the playoff match. At the end of the league stage, the Rocks finished third on the points table with 2 wins and 2 losses from 4 matches. Mountaineers, on the other hand, finished a spot below them on fourth with the same number of wins and losses but had an inferior net run rate compared to their opponents.

The last time these two sides faced each other, it was the Mountaineers who came out victorious over the Southern Rocks by 22 runs. They will look to once again beat the Rocks and claim the third spot, but the Rocks should be well prepared this time around to hit back at their opponents. This should be a good contest to watch

READ | SR vs MOU Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Zimbabwe T20 2021 3rd place match preview

SR vs MOU pitch report and weather report

As per the SR vs MOU pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

READ | Youngsters Riyan Parag & Prithvi Shaw exchange pleasantries after riveting DC-RR game

The condition will be sunny with no chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 20% with temperatures hovering around 24 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of rain during the match, teams will get a chance to play the entire match.

READ | Nathan Lyon hilariously sledges Marnus Labuschagne during Sheffield Shield final

SR vs MOU live streaming and SR vs MOU live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Zimbabwe T20 2021 live in India and the SR vs MOU live streaming can log on to the YouTube channel of Zimbabwe Cricket. For SR vs MOU live scores, fans can visit Zimbabwe Cricket's Twitter page.

READ | Michael Vaughan takes a dig at Mumbai pitch after DC-RR IPL 2021 game, fans school him

Image Source: Zimbabwe Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND