Zimbabwe To Host Women's ODI Qualifier In November For 3 Slots In World Cup 2022

Zimbabwe will now host the Women's ODI World Cup qualifier, which will decide the remaining three slots for the 2022 Women's ODI World Cup. Sri Lanka was supposed to stage the competition in July 2020, however, the Covid-19 epidemic prompted the competition, as well as the main World Cup tournament in New Zealand, to be postponed.

Harare to host 10 team tournament

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the ten-team tournament will take place in Harare from November 21 to December 5. The ICC hasn’t released the schedule of the tournament but it is expected to be declared shortly. Thailand, the Netherlands, the United States of America, Papua New Guinea, and Zimbabwe, who advanced through their respective regional qualifications, will be accompanied in the ten-team competition by Bangladesh, Ireland, West Indies, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

The top three teams from the qualifications will advance to the ICC Women's 2022 World Cup, which will be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3. In addition, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, and South Africa have already qualified for the main tournament through the ICC Women's Championship.

Chairman of Zimbabwe Cricket Tavengwa Mukuhlani thanked ICC for considering Zimbabwe to host the qualifiers. He assured that the board will do its best to make the event a grand success and would leave no stones unturned. "I wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the ICC board for their magnanimous gesture in allowing us the privilege of hosting the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021," said Tavengwa.

"On our part, we will leave no stone unturned to ensure this prestigious global event stands out as a unique event that celebrates Zimbabwe in all its magnificent splendour, richness, vibrancy, diversity, and glory. I believe being granted the right to host this tournament is a vote of confidence in what we as ZC are doing and what we are hoping to do. You can rest assured we will not disappoint. We will not disappoint the nation of Zimbabwe and we will not disappoint the game of cricket," added Tavengwa Mukuhlani.

ICC Women’s Championship to have ten teams

The ICC Women's Championship (IWC) will be expanded from eight to ten nations in the next cycle. The top three qualifiers, as well as the following two teams, will be guaranteed a spot in the upcoming IWC cycle. The automatic qualifiers for the ODI World Cup - Australia, England, India, South Africa, and New Zealand - claim the remaining five slots by finishing in the top five in the previous edition of the IWC.

(Image credits: Twitter @ICC)