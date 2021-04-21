Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan 1st T20 Live Streaming: Where To Watch In UK, USA, Canada And WI?

The Pakistan men's cricket team will go up against Zimbabwe in the 1st T20 of Pakistan's tour of Zimbabwe. The match will take place at the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe on April 21. Coming into this series, Pakistan will be looking to capitalize on a brilliant run that saw them defeat South Africa 2-1 and 3-1 respectively in their recently concluded ODI and T20I series. Pakistan's last encounter against Zimbabwe came in November 2020 when they beat the side 2-1 in ODIs and 3-0 in the T20 series at home. Here's how you can watch the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20, 2021 in the US, UK, Canada and West Indies.

Schedule for the Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20I, April 21

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd T20I, April 23

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I, April 25

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test, April 29-May 3

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test, May 7-11

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live in UK

As per CricketZine, fans can catch the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live in UK and the rest of the Pakistan Men's tour of Zimbabwe on a free to air basis on TV courtesy of FreeSports. Viewers can pick between watching all the action on TV, on Sky Sports, Virgin TV, Freeview and BT/TalkTalk, each of whom will be showing the entire tour live. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming in the UK will be available on www.freesportsplayer.tv. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20 will commence at 10:00 AM UK time.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan where to watch in USA?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan US channel is Willow TV, a long-time broadcaster of cricket content in the country. As of now, American fans who prefer to stream their content online can do so through Willow TV, which will also be offering a live stream with their subscription. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast in the country will begin at 5:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST). Fans in Canada can also watch the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan match lie on the ATN Cricket Plus (Asian Television Network) channel.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast in West Indies

According to Cricketzine, popular channels Sports Max, Flow Sports, and ESPN will be having the rights to the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast in West Indies. All three channels will provide full coverage of the tour in different regions of the West Indies. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming in the region will be available on the OTT and digital platforms of any/all of the above-mentioned broadcasters. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20 will begin at 5:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Image Credits: PCB media Twitter