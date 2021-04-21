Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Stream, Pitch Report, Harare Weather Forecast, Preview

Zimbabwe will take on Pakistan in the first T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday, April 21 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming will commence at 2:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting clash, here's a look at Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20 preview, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast details, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan pitch report and Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live scores info.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20 Preview

Zimbabwe have an awful record against Pakistan in the shortest format of the game. The two teams have locked horns in 14 T20Is and it is the Men in Green who have triumphed on 14 occasions. Out of these 14 matches, eight games have been played in Zimbabwe and despite that, the home team failed to register a single win.

Zimbabwe and Pakistan last competed in a T20I series in November 2020 where the latter played the hosts and whitewashed the visitors 3-0. However, Zimbabwe's players are in good form at the moment as a majority of them did exceedingly well in their domestic T20 competition. They will look to cause an upset by beating Pakistan and securing their first win over them.

On the other hand, Pakistan have been in sensational form of late. The Babar Azam-led side are riding high on confidence as they are coming into this tour after beating South Africa in the ODI and T20I series in their own backyard. The Pakistan skipper has been in stunning form and his performances will be crucial in determining Pakistan's success on the tour. The Men in Green will look to extend their dominance over Zimbabwe and start the T20I series with a win.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast and live streaming details

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast will not be available for fans in India. However, fans can catch the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming on FanCode who could buy a subscription for the entire tour at a nominal price of INR 49. For Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of Pakistan Cricket and Zimbabwe Cricket.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan pitch report

The pitch at Harare has something in it for both batsmen and bowlers. Pacers will get a good amount of purchase from the surface. On the other hand, batsmen need to get their eye in before deciding to shift gears. The average score in the 23 T20Is player here is 159 which means it isn't a batting paradise.

However, Zimbabwe's domestic T20 competition last week witnessed several high-scoring encounters here and considering Pakistan's strong batting line-up, fans are once again in for a run-fest. Chasing teams have found it difficult here. In 23 T20Is, chasing sides have only won 8 games here whereas the teams defending have emerged victorious on 15 occasions, which is why the captain winning the toss should look to bat first.

SOURCE: ZIMBABWE CRICKET TWITTER