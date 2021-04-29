Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Zimbabwe will take on Pakistan in the first Test of the two-match series on Thursday, April 29 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming will commence at 9:30 AM local time (1:00 PM IST). Ahead of the clash, here's a look at Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast details, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live scores info, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan pitch report and Harare weather forecast.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test Preview

Zimbabwe and Pakistan were involved in a thrilling T20I series which the latter won 2-1. The two sides will now battle it out in red-ball cricket and both the fixtures are scheduled to be played at the Harare Sports Club. During the T20I series, the hosts registered their first-ever win in the format over Pakistan, something which they will take a lot of confidence from.

Zimbabwe proved their mettle in the longest format of the game last month when they drew the two-match Test series against Afghanistan 1-1. They will look to replicate their performances from the Afghanistan series and give Pakistan a run for their money. Notably, seasoned campaigners like Sikandar Raza and Craig Ervine have missed out owing to injuries whereas five uncapped players have been included in the squad.

Pakistan will also be riding high on confidence as they whitewashed South Africa in a two-match Test series at home in January. The Men in Green have a formidable squad and they certainly start as favourites to win the series. The Babar Azam-led side will look to dominate as they look to pocket the Test series against the minnows.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast and streaming details

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast will not be available for fans in India. However, fans can catch the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming on the FanCode app and website after purchasing a subscription for INR 49. For Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of Pakistan Cricket and Zimbabwe Cricket.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan pitch report and Harare weather forecast

The pitch in Harare will be conducive to batsmen for the first three days. However, as the game progresses, spinners will come into action from Day 4. The captain winning the toss here should look to bat first and post a big total when conditions are favourable for batters. The weather on Day of the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test will be ideal for a game of cricket.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Harare is expected to be around 22°C during the start of play on Day 1. The temperature will increase a little during the end of play (26°C at around 7:00 PM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 35-57%. There will be no significant cloud cover during the entire match, which is why fans are in for a fascinating Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test in Harare.

