Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Stream: Where To Watch In Australia, NZ And Singapore?

Fans saw Zimbabwe create history in the T20 series against Pakistan when Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan in a T20 game for the first time in the history of cricket. Zimbabwe won the 2nd T20 match against Pakistan on Friday, April 23. Pakistan had a perfect record against Zimbabwe where they had won all of its previous 14 T20 matches against Zimbabwe before the series began.

Pakistan won the T20 series against Zimbabwe by 2-1. Pakistan put up a formidable score of 165 runs in the 3rd T20 game and restricted Zimbabwe for a score of 141. Mohammad Rizwan was awarded Player of the Series honour.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test

The Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe is going to proceed further where both the teams will face each other in 2 Test matches. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test is all set to take place from 29th April – 3rd May starting from 1 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The match will take place at the Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe has played 17 Test matches against Pakistan, out of which they have won 3 matches, lost 10 and 4 matches have ended in a draw.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming details

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming in India is set to begin at 1:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST). But to watch Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live in Australia, fans have to tune in to the Fox Sports channel to watch the complete series on television. Fans who want to experience the online streaming of Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live in Australia will have to resort to the Foxtel Sports digital platform. Foxtel has exclusive media rights for the broadcast of the tournament in Australia.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan where to watch in New Zealand and Singapore

The answer to the 'Zimbabwe vs Pakistan where to watch in New Zealand?' query question is Foxtel again. The New Zealand fans can tune in to the Foxtel Sports digital platform. As per CricketZine, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast in Singapore will take place in Astro Cricket HD. Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast in Singapore can also be live-streamed on Rabbithlebd Sports YouTube Channel.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Test squad

Zimbabwe: Kevin Kasuza, Milton Shumba, Prince Masvaure, Tarisai Musakanda, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Sean Williams (c), Brendan Taylor (wk), Regis Chakabva (wk), Blessing Muzarabani, Donald Tiripano, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga, Tendai Chisoro, Victor Nyauchi, Wellington Masakadza

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Imran Butt, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Tabish Khan, Zahid Mahmood

