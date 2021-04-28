Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan 1st Test Telecast: Where To Watch In UAE, Zimbabwe And South Africa?

After a slim 2-1 victory in their recently concluded T20 series, the Pakistan Men will take on the Zimbabwe Men in the first Test of the Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe. The two-Test series will kick off on April 29 from the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe. Having just defeated South Africa convincingly in the Test, ODI and T20I series away from home, Pakistan will be looking to extend their winning streak on this tour as well. Their last encounter against Zimbabwe came in November 2020 when they beat the side 2-1 in ODIs and 3-0 in the T20 series at home. Here's how you can watch the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test in the UAE, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live in UAE

With the Pakistan-based ARY Digital winning the broadcast rights for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, fans can catch Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live in UAE on the ARY TV channel. Other countries, such as Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia among others, which are also a part of the MENA region, can watch the tour live on the ARY digital ME platform as well. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test will commence at 11:30 AM UAE time.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan where to watch in South Africa?

The answer to the 'Zimbabwe vs Pakistan where to watch in South Africa?' query is the SuperSport channel. Interested fans can watch the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming in South Africa and the Sub-Saharan countries on the SuperSport live app or website. This service will be extended to countries including but not restricted to, Nigeria, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger and Rwanda The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast will commence at 9:30 AM as per South African time.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast in Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast in Zimbabwe will be available only on the official channel of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming details for the host country are unknown as of now. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test live scores and updates for the match will be available on the websites and social media handles of the Pakistan cricket board and Zimbabwe Cricket all over the world. The match will begin at 9:30 AM local time in Zimbabwe.

Image Credits: Zimbabwe Cricket Twitter