Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan 1st Test Telecast: Where To Watch In UK, USA, Canada And West Indies?

The Pakistan men's cricket team will go up against Zimbabwe in the 1st Test of Pakistan's tour of Zimbabwe. The match will take place at the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe from April 29 to May 3. Coming into this series having narrowly managed to defeat Zimbabwe at the recently concluded T20 series, Pakistan will be hoping to extend a good run in Tests as well. With two Test defeats against New Zealand to start out the year, the Men in Green came back to win their last two Tests against South Africa.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will also be confident as they begin their Test series, having scored their maiden T20 win against Pakistan just last week. The team's last five Tests have ended with just one win for them - against Afghanistan in March 2021 - a record they will be looking at extending in this series. Here's how you can watch the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20, 2021 in the US, UK, Canada and West Indies.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live in UK

As per CricketZine, fans can catch the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live in UK and the rest of the Pakistan Men's tour of Zimbabwe on a free to air basis on TV courtesy of FreeSports. Viewers can pick between watching all the action on TV, on Sky Sports, Virgin TV, Freeview and BT/TalkTalk, each of whom will be showing the entire tour live. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming in the UK will be available on www.freesportsplayer.tv. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test will commence at 8:30 AM UK time.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan where to watch in USA?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan US channel is Willow TV, a long-time broadcaster of cricket content in the country. American fans who prefer to stream their content online can do so through Willow TV, which will also be offering a live stream with their subscription. Fans in Canada can also watch the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test match live on the ATN Cricket Plus (Asian Television Network) channel. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast in the country will begin at 3:30 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast in West Indies

According to Cricketzine, popular channels Sports Max, Flow Sports, and ESPN will be having the rights to the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast in West Indies. All three channels will provide full coverage of the tour in different regions of the West Indies. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming in the region will be available on the OTT and digital platforms of any/all of the above-mentioned broadcasters. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test will begin at 3:30 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Image Credits: Pakistan Cricket Board Twitter