Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan 2nd Test Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Zimbabwe will lock horns with Pakistan in the second and final Test of the two-match series on Friday, May 7 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming will commence at 9:30 AM local time (1:00 PM IST). Ahead of the clash, here's a look at Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast details, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live scores info, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan pitch report and Harare weather forecast.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test Preview

Zimbabwe's batting let them down in the first Test as both their innings were wrapped up inside three days, thus losing the game by an innings and 116 runs. The absence of seasoned campaigner Sean Williams proved costly, however, the all-rounder is likely to play the second Test which makes Zimbabwe a more balanced side. The home side's batsmen need to up their game and rise to the occasion if they are to compete against this formidable Pakistan team.

On the other hand, Pakistan were clinical in the series opener, both with bat and ball. There were a lot of positives for Pakistan from the first Test with Fawad Alam scoring a ton and Hasan Ali bagging nine wickets in the game. The Men in Green, who start as favourites to win the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test, will look to continue their dominance over Zimbabwe by winning the game and securing a whitewash.

Pakistan team training session ahead of the second Test at the Harare Sports Club#ZIMvPAK #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/P6CS5r5NuU — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 6, 2021

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast and streaming details

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast will not be available for fans in India. However, fans can catch the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming on the FanCode app and website after purchasing a subscription for INR 49. For Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of Pakistan Cricket and Zimbabwe Cricket.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan pitch report and Harare weather forecast

The pitch in Harare will be conducive to batsmen for the first three days. Pacers will also get a lot of assistance from the surface as they did in the first Test. However, as the game progresses, spinners will come into action. The captain winning the toss here should look to bat first and post a big total when conditions are favourable for batters.

The weather on Day 1 of the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test will be ideal for a game of cricket. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Harare is expected to be around 17°C during the start of play on Day 1. The temperature will increase a little during the end of the play (25°C at around 9:00 PM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 30-42%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match, which is why fans are in for a fascinating Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test in Harare.

