Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan 2nd Test Live Stream: Where To Watch In Australia, NZ And Singapore?

Zimbabwe will square off with Pakistan in the second and final Test of the two-match series on Friday, May 7 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming will commence at 9:30 AM local time (1:00 PM IST). Ahead of the exciting game, here's a look at the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test preview and live streaming details of Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test Preview

Zimbabwe's batting let them down in the first Test as both their innings were wrapped up inside three days, thus losing the game by an innings and 116 runs. The absence of seasoned campaigner Sean Williams proved costly, however, the all-rounder is likely to play the second Test, which makes Zimbabwe a more balanced side. The home side's batsmen need to up their game and rise to the occasion if they are to compete against this formidable Pakistan team.

On the other hand, Pakistan were clinical in the series opener, both with bat and ball. There were a lot of positives for Pakistan from the first Test with Fawad Alam scoring a ton and Hasan Ali bagging nine wickets in the game. The Men in Green, who starts as favourites to win the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test, will look to continue their dominance over Zimbabwe by winning the game and securing a whitewash.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming details

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming in India is set to begin at 1:00 PM (IST). But to watch Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live in Australia, fans have to tune in to the Fox Sports channel to watch the complete series on television at 5:30 PM (AEST). Fans who want to experience the online streaming of Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live in Australia will have to resort to the Foxtel Sports digital platform. Foxtel has exclusive media rights for the broadcast of the series in Australia.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan where to watch in New Zealand and Singapore

The answer to the 'Zimbabwe vs Pakistan where to watch in New Zealand?' query question is Foxtel again. The New Zealand fans can tune in to the Foxtel Sports digital platform at 7:30 PM (NZST). As per CricketZine, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast in Singapore will take place in Astro Cricket HD at 3:30 PM local time. Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast in Singapore can also be live-streamed on Rabbithlebd Sports YouTube Channel.

SOURCE: PAKISTAN CRICKET TWITTER

