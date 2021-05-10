Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Pakistan Win Overshadowed By Zimbabwe Test Status Debate

The Pakistan cricket team ended their tour of Zimbabwe with a thumping victory in the second and final Test match of their series. The visitors won the contest by an innings and 147 runs to register a 2-0 series win against the minnows. However, despite their positive result, a certain section of the fans undermined their dominant performance by pointing out Zimbabwe's lacklustre run in the longer format. It is worth mentioning that the Zimbabwe cricket team currently occupy the 10th spot in the ICC Test rankings with just 27 points to their name.

The Pakistan team were scheduled to play three T20Is and two Test matches during their tour to Zimbabwe. The visitors had clinched the T20I series 2-1 and they also went on to register a 2-0 Test series victory against Zimbabwe by beating them with significant margins on both occasions in the longer format. While the Babar Azam-led side outplayed their opposition in all departments, several fans questioned the importance of the victory, considering the Zimbabwe cricket team's below-average performances in red-ball cricket.

Babar Azam became the first Pakistani captain to have registered victories in the first four Test matches as a skipper. However, their victory was overshadowed by fans questioning Zimbabwe's Test nation status. Here are some of the fan reactions after Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe in the second Test by a massive margin -

Anyone calling for Zimbabwe to lose their Test status is an idiot. They've quite clearly got a lot of talent, but how can you expect them to compete fully with the best teams when they hardly play any games? — Isaac 🏏 (@IRawcliffeCric) May 10, 2021

A child can better play than Zimbabwe cricket...😂 — Ch. M. Qasim Chauhan Boola (@ChaudhryQasim01) May 10, 2021

India's B team is preparing to play with lanka..while our A team will be in England...and

Pakistan is playing with their full strength vs Zimbabwe's B team...their main players were injured...and pak says they are world beaters...play with minnows..😂😂..losers — Fake sharmaji (@MrWick41016364) May 10, 2021

2 vs world no.1 Zimbabwe with full strength Pakistan😉

Fantastic achievement Nazar na lage😉😂 — Peace (@Waziripashtun) May 10, 2021

It means they have qualified for wtc finals by defeating dangerous Zimbabwe — Eshwar Reddy🧐 (@Eshwar2953) May 10, 2021

The visitors posted a humongous total of 510 in the first innings of the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test match. Opener Abid Ali was the top scorer for the side as he remained unbeaten on 215, Moreover, Azhar Ali also slammed an impressive ton in the game and contributed with 126 crucial runs. The Pakistan bowling attack ran through the opposition's batting lineup and folded them for 132 and 231 to win the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test by an innings and 147 runs.

Pakistan win the series 2-0 🎉



They pick up the final wicket of Luke Jongwe to register a victory by an innings and 147 runs against Zimbabwe in the second Test.



📸 @ZimCricketv | #ZIMvPAK | https://t.co/8hH4EMRnA8 pic.twitter.com/c46ToBrB5B — ICC (@ICC) May 10, 2021

Abid Ali was named as the Player of the Match for his impactful knock with the bat, whereas Hasan Ali was the Player of the Series. While Hasan Ali took a stunning five-wicket haul in Zimbabwe's first innings, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Nauman Ali also picked up five wickets each when Zimbabwe batted for the second time after Pakistan enforced a follow-on. When it comes to the ICC Test rankings, Babar Azam and. co are placed at the fifth place with 91 points, as per latest cricket news.

Image source: Pakistan Cricket Twitter