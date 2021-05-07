Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Tabish Khan Ends INCREDIBLE 18-year Wait For Test Debut

After toiling it hard for 18 years in domestic cricket, Pakistan's 36-year-old fast bowler Tabish Khan was finally rewarded with his maiden Test cap. The player is a part of the Pakistan Test squad for their Zimbabwe tour. Khan was included in the playing eleven for the final fixture of the 2-Test series. The pacer on Friday became the 245th player to represent Pakistan in Test cricket.

Pakistan's domestic cricket veteran Tabish Khan makes his much-awaited Test debut

The right-arm fast bowler has played 137 first-class matches in his domestic career so far. This means that the seamer has played the second-most number of matches in first-class cricket before making his Test debut for Pakistan. Only Khalid Ibadulla has featured in more number games before being earning his Test cap. The right-handed batsman had appeared in 218 first-class games before taking the field for the national side in the Test matches.

A wonderful reward for Tabish Khan after a long first-class cricket journey 👏👏👏 #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/nBPracovbr — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 7, 2021

In a video shared by Pakistan Cricket on their social media accounts, Khan spoke about finally being able to fulfill his dream of playing international cricket. The speedster mentioned that he has waited for a long time for the opportunity and he will go all guns blazing to make it count. Tabish Khan was handed his cap by Pakistan's former captain and current head coach Misbah-ul-Haq.

Tabish Khan stats in first-class matches

The talented cricketer had been knocking on the selectors' door for several years. Khan's exploits in domestic cricket finally garnered the attention of the selection committee as they picked up for Pakistan's tour of Zimbabwe. The Tabish Khan stats in first-class cricket make up for a staggering read. The bowler has 598 wickets to his name in 137 matches.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test live streaming info

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast will not be available for fans in India. However, fans can catch the live streaming of Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test on the FanCode app and website after purchasing a subscription for INR 49. For Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of Pakistan Cricket and Zimbabwe Cricket.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan prediction

Pakistan showcased a dominant brand of cricket in the 1st Test match against the hosts Zimbabwe. After having won the opening Test by an innings and 116 runs, the Pakistani side will be extremely confident of clinching the second fixture as well. According to our Zimbabwe vs Pakistan prediction, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan side will come out victorious in the 2nd Test match.

Note: The ZIM vs PAK match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ZIM vs PAK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Tabish Khan Instagram





Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.