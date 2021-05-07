Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan 2nd Test Telecast: Where To Watch In UAE, Zimbabwe And South Africa?

The Pakistan Men will take on the Zimbabwe Men in the second Test of the Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe 2021. Following a slim 2-1 victory in their recently concluded T20 series against the hosts and with a romping win in the first Test, Pakistan will be the favourites to win this match. If they pull this off, this will be the 4th consecutive Test match win for Babar Azam and co, who are coming off of a brilliant series win in South Africa.

With 140 to his name in Test 1, Fawad Alam will be the go-to batter for Pakistan while Hasan Ali - 9 wickets in two innings - will be the bowler of choice. In the absence of experienced skipper Sean Williams, Zimbabwe will hope for players like Roy Kaia (48 off 94), Tarisai Musakanda (43 off 84), Blessing Muzarabani (4 for 73) and Donald Tiripano (3 for 89) to step up and help them equalise the series. Here's how you can watch the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test in the UAE, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan team training session ahead of the second Test at the Harare Sports Club#ZIMvPAK #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/P6CS5r5NuU — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 6, 2021

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live in UAE

With the Pakistan-based ARY Digital winning the broadcast rights for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, fans can catch Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live in UAE on the ARY TV channel. Other countries, such as Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia among others, which are also a part of the MENA region, can watch the tour live on the ARY digital ME platform as well. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test will commence at 11:30 AM UAE time.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan where to watch in South Africa?

The answer to the 'Zimbabwe vs Pakistan where to watch in South Africa?' query is the SuperSport channel. Interested fans can watch the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming in South Africa and the Sub-Saharan countries on the SuperSport live app or website. This service will be extended to countries including but not restricted to, Nigeria, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger and Rwanda. Fans can also access the match on the Rabbithlebd Sports YouTube Channel. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast will commence at 9:30 AM as per South African time.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast in Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast in Zimbabwe will be available only on the official channel of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming details for the host country are unknown as of now. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test live scores and updates for the match will be available on the websites and social media handles of the Pakistan cricket board and Zimbabwe Cricket all over the world. The match will begin at 9:30 AM local time in Zimbabwe.

Image Credits: Zimbabwe Cricket Twitter

