Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan 3rd T20 Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Zimbabwe will take on Pakistan in the third and final T20 match of the ongoing Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time) from the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe on April 25. Here are the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming details, how to watch the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast in India and the pitch report and weather forecast and the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20 match.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20 Preview

The final match of the Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe 2021 promises to be an exciting one, as the Men in Green look to salvage a series win and the hosts hope to capture a record win against them. Coming into this series, Zimbabwe had an awful record against Pakistan in the shortest format of the game, falling to win even a single one of the 14 T20s they played against them. However, after once again going down to the visitors in the 1st T20 match of this series by 11 runs, Zimbabwe came back strong and made history by winning the 2nd T20 match against Pakistan on Friday, April 23.

With the three-match series now balanced at 1-1, both teams will hope to clinch the title on Sunday. For Pakistan and Babar Azam, this will continue a long list of good victories outside home - the last one coming against South Africa earlier this month. Meanwhile, for Zimbabwe, a win in this series will mark their first T20 series victory over Pakistan and their first international series victory since June 2019. This T20 series will be followed by a 2-Test match series.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast and streaming details

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast will not be available for fans in India. However, fans can catch the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming on the FanCode app and website after purchasing a subscription for INR 49. For Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of Pakistan Cricket and Zimbabwe Cricket.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at Harare has something in it for both batsmen and bowlers. The average T20Is score at this venue is 159 and with 19 wickets falling in the last game here, it means that we can expect a balanced game on Sunday. In 23 T20Is, chasing sides have only won 8 games here, which is why the captain winning the toss should look to bat first. Accuweather predicts a 51% chance of rain at 10-11 AM local time, however, with the rest of the day clear, we should have a full match. The temperature will be at 24°C with humidity at 37% and a little cloud cover.

Image Credits: Zimbabwe Cricket Twitter