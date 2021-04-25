Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan 3rd T20 Live: Where To Watch In Australia, New Zealand And Singapore

Before Pakistan faced Zimbabwe in the T20 series on Wednesday, 21 April 2021, they had a perfect record against the host. Pakistan had won all of its 14 T20 matches against Zimbabwe. Pakistan also had a great South Africa tour where they won the T20 series by 3-1 and they were expected to carry the same momentum against Zimbabwe.

Fans saw Zimbabwe create history in the T20 series when Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan for the first time in a T20 game in the history of the game. Zimbabwe won the 2nd T20 match against Pakistan on Friday, April 23. Batting first, Zimbabwe put up a score of 118 runs and defended the total to restrict Pakistan to a score of a mere 99 runs thereby winning the match by 19 runs.

Will Zimbabwe create history one more time in the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20

The T20 series is currently tied at 1-1 with Pakistan winning the first match on Wednesday, April 21. Zimbabwe have a chance to create history one more time by winning the last T20 match which will be their first T20 series win against Pakistan. Fans in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore can tune in to the below-mentioned places to stream the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20 series.

What a performance from the Chevrons!



Congratulations to @ZimCricketv on a historic win today #ZIMvPAK pic.twitter.com/jkizVIGMJJ — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) April 23, 2021

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming details

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming in India is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST). But to watch Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live in Australia, fans have to tune in to the Fox Sports channel to watch the complete series on television. Fans who want to experience the online streaming of Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live in Australia will have to resort to the Foxtel Sports digital platform. Foxtel has exclusive media rights for the broadcast of the tournament in Australia.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan where to watch in New Zealand and Singapore

The answer to the 'Zimbabwe vs Pakistan where to watch in New Zealand?' query question is Foxtel again. The New Zealand fans can tune in to the Foxtel Sports digital platform. As per CricketZine, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast in Singapore will take place in Astro Cricket HD. Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast in Singapore can also be live-streamed on Rabbithlebd Sports YouTube Channel.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan T20 squads

Zimbabwe: Sean Williams (c), Brendan Taylor, Regis Chakabwa (wk), Tendai Chatara, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tapiwa Mufudza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Sharjeel Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Haris Rauf

Image Source: Zimbabwe Cricket Twitter