Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan 3rd T20 Live: Where To Watch In UK, USA, Canada, West Indies

Fans saw Zimbabwe create history in the T20 series when Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan for the first time in a T20 game in the history of the game. Zimbabwe won the 2nd T20 match against Pakistan on Friday, April 23. Batting first, Zimbabwe put up a score of 118 runs and defended the total to restrict Pakistan to a score of a mere 99 runs thereby winning the match by 19 runs.

Will Zimbabwe create history one more time in the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20

The T20 series is currently tied at 1-1 with Pakistan winning the first match on Wednesday, April 21. Zimbabwe has a chance to create history one more time by winning Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20 which will be their first T20 series win against Pakistan. Fans with the question of Zimbabwe vs Pakistan where to watch in USA, UK, Canada West Indies can tune in to the below-mentioned places.

What a performance from the Chevrons!



Congratulations to @ZimCricketv on a historic win today #ZIMvPAK pic.twitter.com/jkizVIGMJJ — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) April 23, 2021

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live in UK

As per cricketzine.com, fans can watch Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live in UK through the broadcasting partner FreeSports. Fans can watch the live match on television on the following channels - Sky Sports, Virgin TV, Freeview and BT/TalkTalk and each of these channels will broadcast the entire tour live. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming in the UK will be available on www.freesportsplayer.tv. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20 will commence at 10:00 AM British Summer Time (BST) time.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan where to watch in USA?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan US channel is Willow TV, a long-time broadcaster of cricket content in the country. American fans who prefer to stream their content online can do so through Willow TV, which will also be offering a live stream with their subscription. Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast in the country will begin at 5:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST). For all the fans wondering where to watch Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast in Canada, the answer is Asian Television Network. Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast in Canada can be watched on the ATN Cricket Plus (Asian Television Network) channel.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast in West Indies

As per cricketzine.com, popular channels Sports Max, Flow Sports, and ESPN will be having the rights to Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast in West Indies. All three channels will provide full coverage of the tour in different regions of the West Indies. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming in West Indies will be available on the OTT and digital platforms of the above-mentioned broadcasters. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20 will begin at 5:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan T20 squads

Zimbabwe: Sean Williams (c), Brendan Taylor, Regis Chakabwa (wk), Tendai Chatara, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tapiwa Mufudza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Sharjeel Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Haris Rauf

Image Source: Zimbabwe Cricket Twitter