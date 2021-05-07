Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan Live Stream: Where To Watch 2nd Test In UK, USA And West Indies?

The ongoing Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe has entertained fans with exciting cricket matches. After battling it out in the T20I matches, the two cricketing nations next squared off in the longer format. Visitors Pakistan registered a comprehensive victory in the first of the two Test matches. The Babar Azam-led side trumped the hosting nation by an innings and 116 runs. The teams are slated to clash in the final Test match of the series on Friday, May 7 at the Harare Sports Club. Ahead of the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test, here we take a look at the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming details for UK, USA and West Indies.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test preview

The opening contest between the two teams was completely dominated by the Pakistan side. Hosts Zimbabwe were let down by their batsmen, who were bundled out for 176 and 134 in the match. Zimbabwe went on to lose the Test series opener by an innings and 116 runs. After winning the three-match T20I series by 2-1, the visitors continued their stunning form in the longer format as well. The Babar Azam-led side will look to end the tour on a high note as well by clinching the final encounter as well. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have a chance of redeeming themselves by coming up with an improved performance in the 2nd Test match.

Pakistan team training session ahead of the second Test at the Harare Sports Club#ZIMvPAK #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/P6CS5r5NuU — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 6, 2021

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live in UK

As per CricketZine, fans can catch the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live in UK and the rest of the Pakistan Men's tour of Zimbabwe on a free to air basis on TV courtesy of FreeSports. Viewers can pick between watching all the action on TV, on Sky Sports, Virgin TV, Freeview and BT/TalkTalk, each of whom will be showing the entire tour live. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming in the UK will be available on www.freesportsplayer.tv. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test will commence at 8:30 AM UK time.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast in West Indies

According to Cricketzine, popular channels Sports Max, Flow Sports, and ESPN will be having the rights to the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast in West Indies. All three channels will provide full coverage of the tour in different regions of the West Indies. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming in the region will be available on the OTT and digital platforms of any/all of the above-mentioned broadcasters. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test will begin at 3:30 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan where to watch in USA?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan US channel is Willow TV, a long-time broadcaster of cricket content in the country. American fans who prefer to stream their content online can do so through Willow TV, which will also be offering a live stream with their subscription. Fans in Canada can also watch the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test match live on the ATN Cricket Plus (Asian Television Network) channel. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live telecast in the country will begin at 3:30 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Image source: Pakistan Cricket Twitter

