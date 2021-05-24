Zimbabwe Vs South Africa Emerging Women Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Zimbabwe Women will take on the South Africa Women in the 4th ODD match of the South Africa Women's tour of Zimbabwe 2021. The match is set to begin at 1:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local time) from the Queen's Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on May 24, 2021. Here are the ZM-W vs SAW-E live streaming details, how to watch Zimbabwe vs South Africa live in India and the ZM-W vs SAW-E pitch report and weather forecast for the contest along with the ZM-W vs SAW-E schedule.

Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Women: Match Preview

The ongoing five-match One-Day series between the two exciting teams provides a significant opportunity for the participating players to make their mark in the 50-over format. Despite having the home advantage, the Zimbabwe Women's side have visibly struggled against the upbeat South Africa Emerging Women in the series. After having lost the first three matches, the hosts have a chance of salvaging their pride by coming up with an improved performance in the two remaining fixtures.

The Andrie Steyn-led South Africa emerging team have been dominant against Zimbabwe Women in the first three contests of their tour. They will be looking to capitalise on the momentum they are carrying into the upcoming game as well. Delmi Tucker and Masabata Klaas were the top performers with the bat for the visitors as they slammed stunning half-centuries in the previous match. The two batters helped their team in registering a total of 242 after choosing to bat first.

RESULT | 🇿🇦 SA emerging women won by 80 runs



A strong bowling performance from the SA emerging women sees them claim the series 3-0, with 2 games to go👏



🇿🇦 242/7 (Delmi Tucker 65, Masabata Klaas 59*)

🇿🇼 163/8 (Josephine Nkomo 63*) pic.twitter.com/ypIEHoeSDV — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 22, 2021

While Zimbabwe skipper Josephine Nkomo stepped up to score a gutsy half-century in the run chase, the rest of the batters failed to provide her with support from the other end. They could manage to score only 163 from 50 overs, thus. losing the must-win fixture by 79 runs. Michaela Andrews was the pick of the bowlers for the touring side in the game as she picked up three crucial wickets. The Zimbabwe Women's team may have already lost the five-match series, but winning the remaining two encounters could do wonders for their confidence.

ZM-W vs SAW-E schedule

ZM-W vs SAW-E 4th match: Monday, May 24 at the Queen's Sports Club from 1:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local time)

ZM-W vs SAW-E 5th match: Monday, May 26 at the Queen's Sports Club from 1:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local time)

Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Women: Squads

Zimbabwe Women: Modester Mupachikwa, Chiedza Dhururu, Pellagia Mujaji, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Mitchelle Mavhunga, Nyasha Gwanzura, Josephine Nkomo, Kellies Ndlovu, Nomvelo Sibanda, Lorraine Phiri, Francesca Chipare, Esther Mbofana, Tasmeen Granger, Rumbidzai Nire, Chiedza Mzembe and Christabel Chatonzwa

South Africa Women: Andrie Steyn, Tazmin Brits, Robyn Searle, Nondumiso Shangase, Anneke Bosch, Khayakazi Mathe, Leah Jones, Micaela Andrews, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Jane Winster, Nobulumko Baneti, Annerie Dercksen, Tebogo Macheke, Delmari Tucker, Jade de Figueredo

ZM-W vs SAW-E live streaming and ZM-W vs SAW-E live scores details

The Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Women match will not be televised in India. As of now, there is no official Zimbabwe vs South Africa live streaming partner either. Fans' best bet for following the game will be to access the ZM-W vs SAW-E live scores, which will be available on FanCode and the websites and social media pages of Cricket South Africa and Zimbabwe Cricket.

ZM-W vs SAW-E pitch report and weather forecast

The strip at the Queen's Sports Club has favoured the batters in the first three matches of the season. Teams batting first have had an advantage on the surface as chasing teams have failed to win a single game in the five-match One-Day series. The same trend is expected to continue in the upcoming fixture as well. The captain winning the toss could look to bat first considering the conditions.

As for the weather, the conditions in Bulawayo seem ideal for an uninterrupted 50-over game. According to AccuWeather, clear skies are expected throughout the match and there are no chances of rain on the given day. The temperatures are likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius during the game.

Image source: Cricket South Africa Twitter