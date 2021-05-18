Zimbabwe Women Vs South Africa Women Emerging Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

The Zimbabwe Women will take on the South Africa Women in the 1st ODD match of the South Africa Women's tour of Zimbabwe 2021. The match is set to begin at 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) from the Queen's Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on May 18, 2021. Here are the ZM-W vs SAW-E live streaming details, how to watch Zimbabwe vs South Africa live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Andrie Steyn will captain the Emerging Women side in Zimbabwe, as Khayakazi Mathe comes in for the injured Jafta Sinalo🏏#AlwaysRising pic.twitter.com/v8wWX766Xm — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 15, 2021

Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Women: Match Preview

An exciting 5-match women's series awaits fans as the Zimbabwe Women go up against the South Africa Emerging Women. Both teams will come into this series with some domestic and a little bit of international experience behind them. While the hosts will have the home ground advantage, their last one-day game came against the Pakistan Women in February. The 6-match white-ball series ended after just one game, with the visitors winning by a massive 178 runs.

Meanwhile, the South Africa Emerging side will consist of some senior players like Anneke Bosch, Andrie Steyn and Tazmin Brits who have made great strides in the last few years. Bosch was also a part of the SA Women side that toured India earlier this year while Steyn will be coming off a great run against the Bangladesh Emerging side. With a wealth of experience behind them and some tough losses to the Namibia Eagles this month, the SA Emerging Women will hope to start their series with a win.

Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Women: Squads

Zimbabwe Women: Modester Mupachikwa, Chiedza Dhururu, Pellagia Mujaji, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Mitchelle Mavhunga, Nyasha Gwanzura, Josephine Nkomo, Kellies Ndlovu, Nomvelo Sibanda, Lorraine Phiri, Francesca Chipare, Esther Mbofana, Tasmeen Granger, Rumbidzai Nire, Chiedza Mzembe and Christabel Chatonzwa

South Africa Women: Andrie Steyn, Tazmin Brits, Robyn Searle, Nondumiso Shangase, Anneke Bosch, Khayakazi Mathe, Leah Jones, Micaela Andrews, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Jane Winster, Nobulumko Baneti, Annerie Dercksen, Tebogo Macheke, Delmari Tucker, Jade de Figueredo

ZM-W vs SAW-E live streaming and ZM-W vs SAW-E live scores details

The Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Women match will not be televised in India. As of now, there is no official Zimbabwe vs South Africa live streaming partner either. Fans' best bet for following the game will be to access the ZM-W vs SAW-E live scores, which will be available on FanCode and the websites and social media pages of Cricket South Africa and Zimbabwe Cricket.

ZM-W vs SAW-E pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Queen's Sports Club is expected to remain a batting-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of around 200, we expect that the team winning the toss will look to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this game. The temperature is expected to be around 23°C, with 30-40% humidity and 30% cloud cover.

ZM-W vs SAW-E prediction

According to our ZM-W vs SAW-E prediction, the South Africa Emerging Women will win this match.

Note: The ZM-W vs SAW-E prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Cricket South Africa Twitter