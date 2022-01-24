Brendan Taylor, ex-Zimbabwe captain has opened up about being blackmailed into spot-fixing by an Indian businessman. He took to social media and explained that he travelled to India and wait 'baited' into doing cocaine with the said businessman and his colleagues. Those people recorded him and then blackmailed him, asking him to commit spot-fixing. He claims that he then travelled back to Zimbabwe and did not report the incident to ICC for four months but 'did not get involved in any form of spot-fixing'. However, he eventually reported it to the ICC and they will be releasing a statement regarding the findings over the same incident soon.

To my family, friends and supporters. Here is my full statement. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/sVCckD4PMV — Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) January 24, 2022

Brendan Taylor's statement regarding spot-fixing

"In late October 2019, I was approached by an Indian businessman requesting that I attend India to discuss sponsorships and the potential launch of a T20 competition in Zimbabwe and was advised that I would be paid USD$15 000 to make the journey."

"We had drinks and during the course of the evening they openly offered me cocaine, which they themselves engaged in, and I foolishly took the bait. I've gone over it a million times since and still feel sick to my stomach reliving that night and how they played me," Taylor added.

"The following morning, the same men stormed into my hotel room and showed me a video taken of me the night before doing cocaine and told me that if I did not spot fix at international matches for them, the video would be released to the public."

Acknowledging that it took him too long to report the incident to ICC, Brendan Taylor said, "The 'businessman' wanted a return on his investment which I could not and would not give. It took me 4 months to report this offence and interaction to the ICC. I acknowledge this was too long of a time but I thought I could protect everyone and in particular, my family. I approached the ICC on my own terms and I hoped that if I explained my predicament, my genuine fear for our safety and wellbeing, that they would understand the delay."

"I would like to place on record that I have never been involved in any form of match-fixing. I may be many things but I am not a cheat. My love for the beautiful game of cricket far outweighs and surpasses any threats which could be thrown my way," Taylor claimed.

Stating that the ICC will soon release an official statement announcing a ban on Taylor's cricketing career, he said, "That being said, the ICC are taking the decision to impose a multi-year ban on my international cricketing career. I humbly accept this decision and only hope that my story will be used as a means of encouragement for cricketers to report any approaches early."

Taylor to check into rehabilitation centre

"And so, I would also like to let you know that on Tuesday the 25th of January I am checking into a rehabilitation centre to get clean and to get my life back on track. I have to tell my story now because I know people will want to hear from me. To try and understand what led to this point. But for many weeks I will be away and trying to get better," Taylor added.

Image: AP