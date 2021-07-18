Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor's 'horrible' Hit Wicket Decision Vs Bangladesh Fumes Netizens

Quick links:
As Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh's second ODI is underway with the visitors struggling, Brendan Taylor's dismissal has sparked a huge debate on Twitter. With Bangladesh 1-0 leading the ODI series against the hosts, Zimbabwe made a strong comeback in the second ODI as Brendan Taylor & Co. posted a decent total of 240 in 50 overs. However, Zimbabwe skipper Brendan Taylor's hit wicket decision has fumed some cricket experts as well as fans on social media.
The controversial decision came in 25th over of Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh first innings when skipper Brendan Taylor tried to upper-cut a shot-ball of Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam. However, Brendan Taylor was not able to connect the ball and after the ball had passed his bat, Taylor practiced the shot from the crease and swung his bat backward, dislodging one of the bails in the process. Following that the on-filed umpires referred it to the third umpire and then Taylor was given out hit wicket. Brendan Taylor made 46 in 57 balls with the help of 5 boundaries and 1 six.
As per the ICC's rules on hit-wicket cited on Marylebone Cricket Club's official website-
