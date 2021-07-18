Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor's 'horrible' Hit Wicket Decision Vs Bangladesh Fumes Netizens

As Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh's second ODI is underway with the visitors struggling, Brendan Taylor's dismissal has sparked a huge debate on Twitter. With Bangladesh 1-0 leading the ODI series against the hosts, Zimbabwe made a strong comeback in the second ODI as Brendan Taylor & Co. posted a decent total of 240 in 50 overs. However, Zimbabwe skipper Brendan Taylor's hit wicket decision has fumed some cricket experts as well as fans on social media.

Brendan Taylor's 'horrible' hit wicket against Bangladesh

The controversial decision came in 25th over of Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh first innings when skipper Brendan Taylor tried to upper-cut a shot-ball of Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam. However, Brendan Taylor was not able to connect the ball and after the ball had passed his bat, Taylor practiced the shot from the crease and swung his bat backward, dislodging one of the bails in the process. Following that the on-filed umpires referred it to the third umpire and then Taylor was given out hit wicket. Brendan Taylor made 46 in 57 balls with the help of 5 boundaries and 1 six.

Netizens react to Brendan Taylor's 'controversial' decision

Brendan Taylor out with one of the most ridiculous wickets I've seen in a long time 😭 #ZIMvBAN pic.twitter.com/njQWXHbhTl — Santokie (@Santokie89) July 18, 2021

One of the Bizarre HIT-WICKET Dismissals.



Shoriful Islam bowled a short ball and Brendan Taylor went for upper cut, didn't connect it and hit the stumps. #ZIMvBAN pic.twitter.com/YYeVL4qE3p — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) July 18, 2021

Wow Brendan Taylor just hit his bat on the stumps without any reason. Gully cricket stuff. Horrible from a senior player. #ZIMvBAN — B* (@EdgedAndGone) July 18, 2021

Not out — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) July 18, 2021

ICC's rules on hit-wicket

As per the ICC's rules on hit-wicket cited on Marylebone Cricket Club's official website-

35.1 Out Hit wicket

35.1.1 The striker is out Hit wicket if, after the bowler has entered the delivery stride and while the ball is in play, his/her wicket is put down by either the striker’s bat or person as described in Laws 29.1.1.2 to 29.1.1.4 (Wicket put down) in any of the following circumstances:

35.1.1.1 in the course of any action taken by him/her in preparing to receive or in receiving a delivery,

35.1.1.2 in setting off for the first run immediately after playing or playing at the ball,

35.1.1.3 if no attempt is made to play the ball, in setting off for the first run, providing that in the opinion of the umpire this is immediately after the striker has had the opportunity of playing the ball,

35.1.1.4 in lawfully making a second or further stroke for the purpose of guarding his/her wicket within the provisions of Law 34.3 (Ball lawfully struck more than once).

35.1.2 If the striker puts his/her wicket down in any of the ways described in Laws 29.1.1.2 to 29.1.1.4 before the bowler has entered the delivery stride, either umpire shall call and signal Dead ball.

35.2 Not out Hit wicket

The striker is not out under this Law should his/her wicket be put down in any of the ways referred to in 35.1 if any of the following applies:

it occurs after the striker has completed any action in receiving the delivery, other than in 35.1.1.2 to 35.1.1.4.

it occurs when the striker is in the act of running, other than setting off immediately for the first run.

it occurs when the striker is trying to avoid being run out or stumped.

it occurs when the striker is trying to avoid a throw in at any time.

the bowler after entering the delivery stride does not deliver the ball. In this case either umpire shall immediately call and signal Dead ball. See Law 20.4 (Umpire calling and signalling Dead ball).

the delivery is a No ball.

(Image Credits: @ICC/@ImRohit_sn/Twitter)