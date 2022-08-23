Zimbabwe's Evans Bowled Over By Indian Batter's Gesture; 'That's The Reason I'm A Fan'

Following the conclusion of the IND vs ZIM ODI series, Indian opening batter Shubman Gill showcased a beautiful gesture by gifting Zimbabwe all-rounder Brad Evans his jersey. The 22-year-old did so after smacking his maiden ODI hundred in the third and final match of the India vs Zimbabwe series.

Shubman Gill gifts Brad Evans his jersey

Following the conclusion of the third and final ODI of the India vs Zimbabwe series, Brad Evans got the shirt of Shubman Gill during his press conference and said, "Yeah for sure (Shubman Gill was one of the factors in deciding the series). Going into the series, I was one of his biggest fans, that's why I got his shirt and now I'm playing against him. He is a world-class player."

Evans then went on to hail Gill's qualities by adding, "Even from the first game, you could just tell... For example, when he gets a single, he hits it hard exactly where he intends to. That's a skill and it comes after years of practice. I just sometimes watch him in awe 'this guy is so good.' That's a reason I'm a fan. I watched him on TV in the IPL and in Australia when they won that Test series... That's the reason I'm a fan. To play against him was awesome."

As for the reason behind Gill's heartwarming gesture, Evans added, "I was just walking back (after that match). I just gave him my shirt. He took his shirt off and gave it to me. It was quite quick. I had actually asked him in the morning if we could change shirts and he agreed. He's a nice guy."

While Zimbabwe failed to win a single match in the series, Evans was brilliant with the ball against India in the final ODI as he picked up his first five-wicket haul in international cricket after ending with brilliant figures of 5/54 in his 10 overs. As for Gill, he was named the player of the series after registering fantastic scores of 82*, 33 and 130 over the three ODIs.

Following a brilliant IND vs ZIM ODI series, India will compete in the Asia Cup 2022, while Zimbabwe will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series.