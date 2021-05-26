Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl May Face Disciplinary Action For Issuing Sponsorship Plea On Twitter

Zimbabwe cricketer Ryan Burl, who had issued a sponsorship plea on social media a couple of days ago, may face disciplinary action by the board for supposedly giving a "bad" name to the organisation. According to Zimbabwean journalist Adam Theo, Burl's request for sponsorship has upset certain members of the country's cricket board, who are "angry" and want action to be taken against the 27-year-old cricketer. Theo suggested that Burl could face omissions from the squad over his plea for boots sponsorship.

In a series of tweets, Theo wrote, "I’m told that certain members high up in Zimbabwe Cricket are angry at Ryan Burl’s plea for sponsorship help as it “reflects badly on the organisation. I’m also told that the same members want disciplinary action to be enforced. Knowing how ZC works, this won’t be public disciplinary action but rather behind closed doors nonsense. Don’t be surprised to see team selection omissions and similar techniques used. Hope I’m wrong".

I’m told that certain members high up in Zimbabwe Cricket are angry at Ryan Burl’s plea for sponsorship help as it “reflects bad on the organisation”.



I’m also told that the same members want disciplinary action to be enforced.



This would be a terrible move by Zim Cricket. pic.twitter.com/sr792L0YiI — Adam Theo🇿🇼🏏 (@AdamTheofilatos) May 23, 2021

What had Burl requested?

Earlier, Burl had posted an image of his shoes on social media, admitting that he had to glue them together after every series due to a lack of resources. Burl had also made a plea for sponsorship. His plea was heard as Puma responded to the post saying it would help him and the entire Zimbabwean cricket team. Puma later posted a picture of a big consignment containing several pairs of shoes, which the sporting giant said was on its way to Burl and his teammates. Several cricketers also came out to thank Puma for the great initiative, including some superstars of the game such as KL Rahul, Mohammed Kaif, Harbhajan Singh.

Any chance we can get a sponsor so we don’t have to glue our shoes back after every series 😢 @newbalance @NewBalance_SA @NBCricket @ICAssociation pic.twitter.com/HH1hxzPC0m — Ryan Burl (@ryanburl3) May 22, 2021

Time to put the glue away, I got you covered @ryanburl3 💁🏽 https://t.co/FUd7U0w3U7 — PUMA Cricket (@pumacricket) May 23, 2021

Express shipment for @ryanburl3 and his mates. I hope the colours match the jersey. 😉 pic.twitter.com/Df8jxVQ8B3 — PUMA Cricket (@pumacricket) May 24, 2021

100% spot on. Thanks so much for the support @MohammadKaif https://t.co/D6Y98ion0o — Ryan Burl (@ryanburl3) May 25, 2021

Thanks so much @YUVSTRONG12



Awesome to join a brand which you’ve been with for so long 💪🏼 very inspirational 🙌🏼 https://t.co/fgfx49m3S1 — Ryan Burl (@ryanburl3) May 23, 2021

Thanks Legend! I hope you keeping well 😎 https://t.co/7JM9RqjfHM — Ryan Burl (@ryanburl3) May 25, 2021

The disparity between cricketing nations is becoming wider with each passing day, especially in places like Zimbabwe, where cricket has taken a back seat in the past couple of decades due to internal problems. However, the ICC has also been accused of not doing much for countries like Zimbabwe, where cricket thrived at one point of time in history. The BCCI, which is the richest cricketing board in the world, has also faced flak of the people for not playing cricket with Zimbabwe, which could bring some much-needed financial help to the African country's cricket board.

(Image Credit: RyanBurl/Facebook)