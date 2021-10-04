Ziva Dhoni 'praying For Daddy's CSK' To Beat Delhi Capitals Will Make You Forget They Lost

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match was a cracking contest as it went down to the wire. While CSK did not win, photos of Ziva Dhoni, daughter of MS Dhoni, went viral.

Ziva can be seen praying in the stands to hope that her father's side wins the contest.

IPL 2021: Ziva Dhoni's photos go viral

Several fans took to Twitter, stating that Ziva Dhoni praying for CSK was one of the 'cutest moments.'

Ziva is praying for csk

One of cutest moment in whole IPL 2021#ipl2021 #cskvsdc pic.twitter.com/ufuitczBUE — CRICKET home (@Cricrush1) October 4, 2021

Meanwhile, several other fans had hoped that CSK would win the match for Ziva.

Win it for cutie ziva csk 🥺 pic.twitter.com/GG7x7ZiA5P — Marvadi (@SattuSupari_) October 4, 2021

IPL 2021: CSK vs DC recap

Having been put in to bat first, the Chennai Super Kings made a score of 188 runs in the 20 overs for the loss of seven wickets. After both opening batsmen were dismissed in quick succession, Moeen Ali and Suresh Raina steadied the ship by scoring a 53 run partnership for the third wicket. Moeen scored 36 runs off just 24 deliveries, while Raina notched 54 runs off 36 balls. Late cameos from Ambati Rayudu (23), Ravindra Jadeja (26) and Sam Curran (34) helped CSK finish their innings strongly.

In response, both Delhi Capitals openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan played outstanding innings to take the game away from CSK. Shaw scored 72 runs off just 38 balls, an innings that also included nine boundaries and three sixes. Meanwhile, Dhawan scored 85 runs off 54 deliveries, an innings that included 10 boundaries and two sixes. As a result of the innings, Dhawan was also named the man of the match.

Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis then helped DC get over the line with scores of 15 runs and 14 respectively. As a result of the win, the Pant led side went to the top of the IPL 2021 standings with 20 points, two clear of CSK. While both sides have qualified for the playoffs, the win for DC ensured that they moved one step closer to securing a place in the top two that would give them an additional opportunity to reach the final.