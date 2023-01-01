Ziva Dhoni's Adorable Video With Cricketer Father MS Dhoni On New Year, Goes Viral

Former Indian Cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi shared an adorable video on Instagram of their daughter Ziva laughing while being held in the arms of her father.

In the video, Ziva wore a white and black polka dot dress and looked adorable. As she sat next to her father, MS Dhoni, she was in awe of the impressive fireworks during New Year's eve. The adoring father and daughter were also seen posing for pictures. In addition to it, Sakshi wrote: "Happy New Year! #2023."

In just a few hours, the video has received many comments and more than three lakh likes so far. MS Dhoni rang in the new year alongside his loved ones, Sakshi and Ziva, looking at the fireworks display.

An Instagram user wrote, "Wish you a very Happy New Year 2023 with love, Prosperity, Good Health, Wealth and peace of life. "

While another user wrote, "What a start of new year morning seeing my main man." A third person added to it said, "Everything gets even more special when it gets a Mahi touch. "

Ziva’s special gift from Messi

Recently, MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva shared her pictures in a Lionel Messi-autographed jersey. "Like father, like daughter!" was the caption in Ziva's post. Dhoni's wife Sakshi also shared one of the pictures on her Instagram.

Prior to posting Ziva's picture, Sakshi had also posted a picture of India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant having a good time in Dubai with MS Dhoni.

Even though the renowned India captain barely posts anything on his social media, he has over 40 million Instagram followers and more than 8.5 million followers on Twitter.

Dhoni’s aim for CSK

The ex-Indian cricket team captain will take part in his 16th IPL, with an aim to take CSK to their record-equalling IPL title. As of now, CSK has won four IPL titles and if they win in 2023, they can come on par with Mumbai Indians who have won the championship 5 times.