ZM-W Vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing 11, Pitch Report & More

Bangladesh Women are all set to lock horns against Zimbabwe Women in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Saturday, November 13. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm IST with the toss slated to be held 30 minutes prior to the start of play.

Bangladesh Women are currently ahead in the series having won the first ODI by 8 wickets.

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women: Pitch report

The three-match series between Bangladesh Women and their Zimbabwean counterparts is being played from November 10 to November 15 at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. The pitch at the Queens Sports Club is said to be balanced in favour of both batters and bowlers. However, the first match saw a low-scoring affair as Bangladesh Women bowled Zimbabwe Women out for 48 runs and then chased down the target in just 10 overs.

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women: Full Squad

Zimbabwe's Squad: Precious Marange, Sharne Mayers, Christabel Chatonzwa, Ashley Ndiraya, Mary-Anne Musonda (captain), Modester Mupachikwa, Audrey Mazvishaya, Loreen Tshuma, Tasmeen Granger, Josephine Nkomo, Esther Mbofana, Nyasha Gwanzura, Nomvelo Sibanda, Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Francisca Chipare, Loryn Phiri.

Bangladesh's Squad: Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Khadija Tul Kubra, Nuzhat Tasnia, Fahima Khatun (captain), Nigar Sultana (wk), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Sanjida Akter Meghla.

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women: Predicted XIs

Zimbabwe Women: Ashley Ndiraya, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Mary-Anne Musonda (captain), Christabel Chatonzwa, Chiedza Dhururu, Loren Tshuma, Precious Marange, Nyasha Gwanzura, Francesca Chipare, Esther Mbofana, Audrey Mazvishaya.

Bangladesh Women: Murshida Khatun (captain, wk), Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Rumana Ahmed, Nuzhat Tasnia, Sobhana Mostary, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter.

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Fahima Khatun (c)

Batters: Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Ashley Ndiraya, Mary-Anne Musonda

All-rounders: Precious Marange, Salma Khatun

Bowlers: Jahanara Alam (vc), Ritu Moni, Esther Mbofana, Francesca Chipare

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Modester Mupachikwa

Batters: Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Mary-Anne Musonda, Christabel Chatonzwa

All-rounders: Salma Khatun (c), Precious Marange, Rumana Ahmed

Bowlers: Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter (vc), Esther Mbofana

Image: BangladeshCricket/Website