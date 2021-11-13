Last Updated:

ZM-W Vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing 11, Pitch Report & More

Bangladesh Women are all set to lock horns against Zimbabwe Women in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Saturday, November 13. Read further.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Zimbabwe Women, Bangladesh Women, ZM-W vs BD-W, ZM W vs BD W, Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women, zimbabwe women playing 11, bangladesh playing 11

Image: BangladeshCricket/Website


Bangladesh Women are all set to lock horns against Zimbabwe Women in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Saturday, November 13. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm IST with the toss slated to be held 30 minutes prior to the start of play.

Bangladesh Women are currently ahead in the series having won the first ODI by 8 wickets. 

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women: Pitch report

The three-match series between Bangladesh Women and their Zimbabwean counterparts is being played from November 10 to November 15 at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. The pitch at the Queens Sports Club is said to be balanced in favour of both batters and bowlers. However, the first match saw a low-scoring affair as Bangladesh Women bowled Zimbabwe Women out for 48 runs and then chased down the target in just 10 overs. 

READ | Broken hand rules out Conway from T20 World Cup final

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women: Full Squad

Zimbabwe's Squad: Precious Marange, Sharne Mayers, Christabel Chatonzwa, Ashley Ndiraya, Mary-Anne Musonda (captain), Modester Mupachikwa, Audrey Mazvishaya, Loreen Tshuma, Tasmeen Granger, Josephine Nkomo, Esther Mbofana, Nyasha Gwanzura, Nomvelo Sibanda, Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Francisca Chipare, Loryn Phiri. 

Bangladesh's Squad: Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Khadija Tul Kubra, Nuzhat Tasnia, Fahima Khatun (captain), Nigar Sultana (wk), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Sanjida Akter Meghla. 

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women: Predicted XIs

Zimbabwe Women: Ashley Ndiraya, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Mary-Anne Musonda (captain), Christabel Chatonzwa, Chiedza Dhururu, Loren Tshuma, Precious Marange, Nyasha Gwanzura, Francesca Chipare, Esther Mbofana, Audrey Mazvishaya.

Bangladesh Women: Murshida Khatun (captain, wk), Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Rumana Ahmed, Nuzhat Tasnia, Sobhana Mostary, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter.

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Fahima Khatun (c)

Batters: Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Ashley Ndiraya, Mary-Anne Musonda

All-rounders: Precious Marange, Salma Khatun

Bowlers: Jahanara Alam (vc), Ritu Moni, Esther Mbofana, Francesca Chipare

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Modester Mupachikwa 

Batters: Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Mary-Anne Musonda, Christabel Chatonzwa

All-rounders: Salma Khatun (c), Precious Marange, Rumana Ahmed

Bowlers: Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter (vc), Esther Mbofana

Image: BangladeshCricket/Website

READ | 'Unbelievable': Shoaib Akhtar reacts as Pakistan choke vs Australia in T20 WC semi-final
READ | Ravi Shastri on India's T20 World Cup exit: 'Fans should stop demanding sure-shot victory'
READ | Ben Stokes brutally roasted for confidently predicting England vs Pakistan T20 WC final
Tags: Zimbabwe Women, Bangladesh Women, ZM-W vs BD-W
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com