ZM-W Vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Top Picks

Zimbabwe Women face Bangladesh Women in the third ODI of the three-match ODI series, which is scheduled to be played at the Queen Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Monday. Zimbabwe head into the match after facing heavy defeats in the first two ODIs of the series. In the first ODI between both teams, Bangladesh restricted Zimbabwe for a below-average score of 48 runs by sending the whole batting unit back into the pavilion within 24 overs. In reply to the target, Bangladesh chased down the target within 11 overs of the second innings and clinched the victory by eight wickets.

In the second match, Zimbabwe yet again failed to get their batting going and posted a score of 121 runs before getting all out. Bangladesh reached the target within 25 overs of the chase with nine wickets in their hand and took their series lead to 2-0 in the three-match series. Heading into the third match, the hosts would look to turn things around for them and earn the much need victory. While Bangladesh look to clinch a whitewash by maintaining their clinical performance.

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women 3rd ODI Dream 11 predictions-

Zimbabwe Women Predicted XI- Ashley Ndiraya, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Christabel Chatonzwa, Loreen Tshuma, Chiedza Dhururu/Sharne Mayers, Precious Marange, Nyasha Gwanzura, Esther Mbofana, Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare

Bangladesh Women Predicted XI- Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Nuzhat Tumpa (wk), Fahima Khatun(c), Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women Fantasy XI-

Wicketkeeper-Modester Mupachikwa

Batters- Fargana Hoque (vc), Murshida Khatun, Mary-Anne Musonda, Nyasha Gwanzura

Allrounders- Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Precious Marange

Bowlers- Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter (c), Esther Mbofana

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women 3rd ODI Top Picks-

Modester Mupachikwa is a top pick from the Zimbabwe team as he scored a sensible knock of 33 runs off 51 balls in the second ODI. Alongside her, Nyasha Gwanzura has also impressed in the first two ODI, courtesy of her 35 unbeaten runs. Nahida Akhter and Fargana Hoque are the two top picks from Bangladesh for taking six wickets and scoring a total of 64 unbeaten runs respectively in the series.

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women 3rd ODI Pitch Report-

In the last two matches, batters have struggled to get their innings going while batting in the first half of the match. Bowlers are expected to dominate again in the match and use the conditions to their best. Whoever among Mary-Anne Musonda and Fahima Khatun wins the toss, will look to bowl first.

Image: Twitter/@zimbabwewomen