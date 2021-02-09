ZM-W Vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 1st ODI Match Preview

Quick links:
Pakistan and Zimbabwe will battle it out in the first of the three-match ODI series at the Harare Sports Club this week. The match between the teams will be played on Tuesday, February 9 at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our ZM-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction, ZM-W vs PK-W Dream11 team and top picks for ZM-W vs PK-W playing 11.
The series marks the return of Zimbabwe women in international cricket after May 2019. The two teams are slated to battle it out in three ODI encounters, and will also clash in two T20Is. Pakistan Women suffered an embarrassing series loss against South Africa women. They failed to win a single fixture in their ODI series in South Africa. They will be hoping to put up a stronger show against Zimbabwe.
The hosts will also be keen on giving them a tough fight. Considering the line-ups of both the teams and exciting contest of cricket is on the cards. While Pakistan women appear to have an upper hand, Zimbabwe Women will also look to come up with a spirited performance in their comeback game.
Pakistan women's team had a practice session at the Harare Sports Club today.#BackOurGirls #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/LfFank4RdQ— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 8, 2021
ZIM-W squad: Mary-Anne Musonda(c), Ashley Ndiraya, Pellagia Mujaji, Chiedza Dhururu(w), Modester Mupachikwa, Josephine Nkomo, Kellies Ndlovu, Francisca Chipare, Tasmeen Granger, Precious Marange, Esther Mbofana, Nomvelo Sibanda, Audrey Mazvishaya, Lorraine Phiri, Christabel Chatonzwa
PAK-W squad: Nahida Khan, Javeria Khan(c), Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Muneeba Ali, Aiman Anwer, Ayesha Zafar, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Ayesha Naseem
Wicket-keepers: M Ali
Batsmen: A Ndiraya, J Khan, M Musonda, O Sohail
All-rounders: A Riaz, N Dar (C), P Marange
Bowlers: D Baig (VC), L Phiri, T Granger
As per our ZM-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction, PAK will be favourites to win the match
