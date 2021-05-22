ZM-W Vs SAE-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, 3rd ODD Preview

Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) and South Africa Emerging Players Women (SAE-W) will clash in the third match of their 5-match One Day series. The ZM-W vs SAE-W match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM local time (1:00 PM IST) on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Here is our ZM-W vs SAE-W Dream11 prediction, ZM-W vs SAE-W Dream11 team and ZM-W vs SAE-W player record information.

ZM-W vs SAE-W match preview

This is a must-win match for Zimbabwe Women as they have lost the past two games. In the last match, opener Modester Mupachikwa shined, knocking 95 (130). However, her work went in vain as she failed to receive an adequate amount of support from her teammates, apart from Josephine Nkomo, who scored 60 runs. For the South Africa Emerging team, Andrie Steyn knocked 135 runs, while Masabata Klaas picked up 3 wickets.

ZM-W vs SAE-W pitch and weather report

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius, with winds blowing at 19 km/h. The pitch at the Queens Sports Club is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

ZM-W vs SAE-W Dream11 team: Full squads

Zimbabwe Women: Modester Mupachikwa, Chiedza Dhururu, Pellagia Mujaji, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Mitchelle Mavhunga, Nyasha Gwanzura, Josephine Nkomo, Kellies Ndlovu, Nomvelo Sibanda, Lorraine Phiri, Francesca Chipare, Esther Mbofana, Tasmeen Granger, Rumbidzai Nire, Chiedza Mzembe and Christabel Chatonzwa

South Africa Emerging Players Women: Andrie Steyn, Tazmin Brits, Robyn Searle, Nondumiso Shangase, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta, Leah Jones, Micaela Andrews, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Jane Winster, Nobulumko Baneti, Annerie Dercksen, Tebogo Macheke, Delmari Tucker, Jade de Figueredo

ZM-W vs SAE-W player record: ZM-W vs SAE-W top picks

Zimbabwe Women: Precious Marange, Josephine Nkomo, Nomvelo Sibanda

South Africa Emerging Players Women: Andrie Steyn, Nondumiso Shangase, Masabata Klaas

ZM-W vs SAE-W best team

Wicketkeeper: Tazmin Brits

Batswomen: Andrie Steyn, Annerie Dercksen, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya

All-rounders: Josephine Nkomo, Lorraine Phiri, Nondumiso Shangase

Bowlers: Masabata Klaas, Micaela Andrews, Nomvelo Sibanda

ZM-W vs SAE-W match prediction

As per our ZM-W vs SAE-W Dream11 prediction, South Africa Emerging Players Women will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ZM-W vs SAE-W match prediction and ZM-W vs SAE-W playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ZM-W vs SAE-W Dream11 team and ZM-W vs SAE-W Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Zimbabwe Women/ Twitter