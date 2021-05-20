ZM-W Vs SAW-E Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, 2nd ODD Preview

The Zimbabwe Women and the South Africa Emerging Women will meet in the 2nd ODD match of the South Africa Women's tour of Zimbabwe 2021. The match is set to begin at 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) from the Queen's Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on May 20, 2021. Here is our ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Women: ZM-W vs SAW-E preview

The South Africa Emerging Women side are scheduled to play five unofficial 50-over games against the Zimbabwe Women. The matches provide a significant opportunity for players from both sides to make a name for themselves with an inspiring performance. The first match between the two exciting teams was comfortably won by the visitors.

Zimbabwe Women had won the toss and elected to bowl first on the surface in the first game of the series. South Africa Emerging Women managed to post a decent total of 232 as skipper Andrie Steyn smashed a stunning century. The right-handed batter contributed with crucial 100 runs at the top of the order to help her side get off to a stellar side. Nondumiso Shangase and Anneke Bosch chipped in with 43 and 46 runs in the middle-order. Tasmeen Granger was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe as she claimed three important wickets in the contest.

While Zimbabwe Women batted full 50-overs during their chase, they fell short of the target by 32 runs. Captain Josephine Nkomo impressed with the bat as she came up with a gutsy knock of 70. Precious Marange also scored useful 41 runs in the contest. The South Africa Emerging Women bowling unit put together a spectacular show with the ball to help them claim a clinical win in the game. They will look to capitalise on the momentum they are carrying into the upcoming fixture, whereas the hosts Zimbabwe Women also have an opportunity to stage a turnaround.

ZM-W vs SAW-E: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The wicket at the Queen's Sports Club is expected to be a balanced one that provides assistance to both the batters as well as the bowlers. A high-scoring encounter is on the cards as the batters are expected to dominate the contest between bat and bowl. Considering the conditions, the captain winning the toss could look to bat first on the surface. According to AccuWeather, there will be clear skies throughout the fixture. The temperatures are likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius at the start of the game.

Record of chasing teams: Won – 2/6

Injury and Availability News

Khayakazi Mathe will come in for the injured Jafta Sinaloa for this series for South Africa.

ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Modester Mupachikwa, Pellagia Mujaji, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Mitchelle Mavhunga, Josephine Nkomo, Kellies Ndlovu, Nomvelo Sibanda, Esther Mbofana, Tasmeen Granger, Lorraine Phiri

South Africa: Andrie Steyn, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Robyn Searle, Micheala Andrews, Nondumiso Shangase, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nobulumko Baneti, Delmi Tucker

ZM-W vs SAW-E best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – A Steyn, A Bosch

Vice-Captain – J Nkomo, N Shangase

Andrie Steyn and Josephine Nkomo will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – M Mupachikwa

Batters - A Steyn (C), P Marange, P Majaji, R Searle

All-Rounders – J Nkomo (VC), A Bosch, N Shangase

Bowlers – M Andrews, N Sibanda, M Klaas

ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Prediction

According to our ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 prediction, the South Africa Emerging Women are likely to edge past the Zimbabwe Women and win this match.

