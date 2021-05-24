ZM-W Vs SAW-E Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, 4th ODD Preview

The Zimbabwe Women and the South Africa Emerging Women are all set to clash in the 4th ODD match of the South Africa Women's tour of Zimbabwe 2021. The match is set to begin at 1:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local time) from the Queen's Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on May 24, 2021. Here is our ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Women: ZM-W vs SAW-E preview

The South Africa Emerging Women's team have emerged to be the more dominant of the two participating sides in the ongoing five-match One-Day series. The visitors have already clinched the series by registering thumping victories in the first three games and they will be keen to continue their stunning form in the upcoming games as well. The Zimbabwe Women's team on the other hand have a chance of salvaging their pride by coming up with an improved performance in the remaining two fixtures of the series.

Batting has been an issue for Zimbabwe in the series as the hosts have failed to chase down targets set by the visitors in all of the three matches so far. South Africa Emerging Women, on the other hand, have been fairly consistent and have outplayed their opposition in all three departments. Captain Andrie Steyn has led her side from the front and has been in scintillating form. The right-hander slammed two consecutive centuries in the first two matches and has emerged as the top performer for her side.

Zimbabwe skipper Josephine Nkomo's form has been a silver lining in the team's otherwise lacklustre campaign. The player has been dismissed only once in three matches and has smashed stunning half-centuries in all the fixtures of the series so far. The onus will be on the talented cricketer to steer her side to their first victory in the 50-over series. The upcoming clash promises to be an entertaining one for the fans as Zimbabwe look to fight their way into the series with an inspiring performance.

ZM-W vs SAW-E: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The strip at the Queen's Sports Club has favoured the batters in the first three matches of the season. Teams batting first have had an advantage on the surface as chasing teams have failed to win a single game in the five-match One-Day series. The same trend is expected to continue in the upcoming fixture as well. The captain winning the toss could look to bat first considering the conditions.

As for the weather, the conditions in Bulawayo seem ideal for an uninterrupted 50-over game. According to AccuWeather, clear skies are expected throughout the match and there are no chances of rain on the given day. The temperatures are likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius during the game.

Record of chasing teams in the series: Won – 0/3

Injury and Availability News

Khayakazi Mathe will come in for the injured Jafta Sinaloa for this series for South Africa.

ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Modester Mupachikwa, Pellagia Mujaji, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Mitchelle Mavhunga, Josephine Nkomo, Kellies Ndlovu, Nomvelo Sibanda, Esther Mbofana, Tasmeen Granger, Lorraine Phiri

South Africa: Andrie Steyn, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Robyn Searle, Micheala Andrews, Nondumiso Shangase, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nobulumko Baneti, Delmi Tucker

ZM-W vs SAW-E best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – A Steyn, D Tucker

Vice-Captain – J Nkomo, M Klaas

Andrie Steyn and Josephine Nkomo will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – M Mupachikwa, T Brits

Batters - A Steyn (C), P Marange, A Dercksen

All-Rounders – J Nkomo (VC), A Bosch, D Tucker

Bowlers – T Granger, N Sibanda, M Klaas

ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Prediction

According to our ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 prediction, the South Africa Emerging Women are likely to edge past the Zimbabwe Women and win this match.

Note: The ZM-W vs SAW-E player record and as a result, the ZM-W vs SAW-E best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 team and ZM-W vs SAW-E prediction do not guarantee positive results.

