ZM-W Vs SAW-E Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Match Preview

The Zimbabwe Women will take on the South Africa Women in the 1st ODD match of the South Africa Women's tour of Zimbabwe 2021. The match is set to begin at 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) from the Queen's Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on May 18, 2021. Here is our ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

🇿🇦 🇿🇼 The SA Women Emerging Squad will head across the border to take on Zimbabwe in 5 ODIs from 18-26 May 2021 pic.twitter.com/xHRO97LL9K — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 12, 2021

Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Women: ZM-W vs SAW-E preview

In a highly encouraging sign for Women's cricket teams in developing nations, the Zimbabwe Cricket Board and South Africa Cricket have decided to put on a 5-match 50-over series for the women's teams from both countries. Zimbabwe will field their senior team while the visitors will send in their emerging side. The hosts' last international one-day game came against the Pakistan Women in February and ended with a tough 178 runs drubbing for them. As they come into this series, Zimbabwe will look to turn their fortunes around with some wins.

The South Africa Emerging side will also be looking to turn things around as they prepare for their tour of Zimbabwe. Having lost all four of their one-day matches against Bangladesh in April this year, the side will hope to get this series squared off as quick as possible. In the absence of skipper Sinaloa Jafta, the team will be led by Andrie Steyn. Anneke Bosch, who was also a part of the SA Women side that toured India earlier this year and Tazmin Brits will be other leading players in the side.

ZM-W vs SAW-E: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Queen's Sports Club is expected to remain a batting-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of around 200, we expect that the team winning the toss will look to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this game. The temperature is expected to be around 23°C, with 30-40% humidity and 30% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 200

Record of chasing teams: Won – 2/5

Injury and Availability News

Khayakazi Mathe will come in for the injured Jafta Sinaloa for this series for South Africa.

ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Modester Mupachikwa, Pellagia Mujaji, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Mitchelle Mavhunga, Josephine Nkomo, Kellies Ndlovu, Nomvelo Sibanda, Esther Mbofana, Tasmeen Granger, Lorraine Phiri

South Africa: Andrie Steyn, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Robyn Searle, Micheala Andrews, Nondumiso Shangase, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nobulumko Baneti, Delmi Tucker

ZM-W vs SAW-E best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Andrie Steyn, Nomvelo Sibanda

Vice-Captain – Anneke Bosch, Precious Marange

Andrie Steyn and Anneke Bosch will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tazmin Brits

Batsmen – Andrie Steyn, Annerie Dercksen, Precious Marange

All-Rounders – Anneke Bosch, Micheala Andrews, Josephine Nkomo, Nondumiso Shangase

Bowlers – Tasmeen Granger, Nomvelo Sibanda, Nobulumko Baneti

ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Prediction

According to our ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 prediction, the South Africa Emerging Women are likely to edge past the Zimbabwe Women and win this match.

Note: The ZM-W vs SAW-E player record and as a result, the ZM-W vs SAW-E best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 team and ZM-W vs SAW-E prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Cricket South Africa Twitter