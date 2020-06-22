ZNCC Vs OLCC Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 League St Gallen Live Game Info

This ECS T10 match will be played between Zurich Nomads (ZNCC) and Olten CC(OCC). The ZNCC vs OLCC live match will be played at Gründemoos in St Gallen. Their ECS T10 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Monday, June 22 and will start at 2:30 PM IST. Nomads will be favourites heading into this tie as Olten open their ECS T10 account. Here is our ZNCC vs OLCC Dream11 Team and ZNCC vs OLCC Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of the ZNCC vs OLCC Dream11 top picks.

ZNCC vs OLCC Dream11 team and prediction

ZNCC vs OLCC Dream11 prediction

ZNCC vs OLCC Dream11 prediction - Zurich Nomads squad

Hassan Ahmad, Asvin Lakkaraju, Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Prasad Shikare, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Khawer Menon, Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh and Abid Mahmood.

ZNCC vs OLCC Dream11 prediction - Olten CC squad

Ijaz Bhagri, Ali Usman, Ali Nayyer, Mohamed Shahid, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Shane Charles, Pratheeparaj, Varothayan, Johnson Diyon, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Shathees Thanasegaram, Nalinambika Kumar, Rizwan Izzadeen, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Sufiyan Mohamed, Hamad Khan, Arbab Khan, Ravindrakumar Damotharam.

ZNCC vs OLCC top picks and match schedule

Date - Monday, June 22, 2020

Time - 2:30 PM IST

Venue - Gründemoos, St Gallen

ZNCC vs OLCC Dream11 prediction: ZNCC vs OLCC Dream11 team

Here is the ZNCC vs OLCC Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – H Ahmed

All-rounders – J Perumal (VC), R Izzadeen, A Nazir

Batsmen – A Nayyer, F Nazir (C), S Hussain, G Navaretnarasa

Bowlers – H Khan, S Joseph, F Din

ZNCC vs OLCC Dream11 prediction

Zurich Nomads start as favourites against Olten CC in the ECS T10 League on Monday.

Please note that the above ZNCC vs OLCC Dream11 prediction, ZNCC vs OLCC Dream11 team and ZNCC vs OLCC Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The ZNCC vs OLCC Dream11 team and ZNCC vs OLCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: European Cricket Facebook