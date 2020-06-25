ZNCC Vs POCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 St Gallen Live Game Info

Zurich Nomads CC (ZNCC) are scheduled to take on Power CC (POCC) in the ECS T10 St Gallen 2020. The ZNCC vs POCC live match will be played at the Gründemoos ground, St Gallen. The ZNCC vs POCC live match is scheduled for 12:30 PM IST on Thursday, June 25. Here is a look at our ZNCC vs POCC Dream11 prediction, ZNCC vs POCC Dream11 team and ZNCC vs POCC Dream11 top picks.

ZNCC vs POCC Dream11 prediction: ZNCC vs POCC Dream11 squad

ZNCC vs POCC Dream11 prediction: ZNCC vs POCC Dream11 squad: ZNCC

Hassan Ahmad, Asvin Lakkaraju, Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Prasad Shikare, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Khawer Menon, Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh and Abid Mahmood.

Dream11 European Cricket Series - Cricket Switzerland T10 St Gallen https://t.co/5aqgZihUnx via @YouTube — CricketSwitzerland (@CricketSwiss) June 24, 2020

ZNCC vs POCC Dream11 prediction: ZNCC vs POCC Dream11 squad: POCC

Babar Anwar, Ahad Butt, Simon Thomas Henderson, Izhar Shinvari, Jayarathne Sudath, Thomas Mampilly, Tariq Shehzad, Atta Sajid, Attas Ahmed, Rehmat Ullah Zahid, Arshad Butt, Faraz Virk, Moaz Butt, Moeid Butt, Mubarik Rana, Khalid Mehmood, Asad Mahmood, Afzal Sikander, Aamar Siddique Butt, Abdul Khalik Rana, Safiat Ullah Sajid, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Osama Mahmood, Baljinder Singh, Ashfaq Ahmad.

ZNCC vs POCC Dream11 top picks

Here's our ZNCC vs POCC Dream11 top picks for the ZNCC vs POCC Dream11 match -

F Nazir

O Mahmood

A Nazir

ZNCC vs POCC Dream11 prediction: ZNCC vs POCC Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs

ZNCC vs POCC Dream11 prediction: ZNCC vs POCC Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: ZNCC

A Lakkaraju, H Ahmad, A Nazir, A Gupta, W Khawaja, L Dubey, F Nazir, N Khan, S Hussain, S Joseph and F Din

ZNCC vs POCC Dream11 prediction: ZNCC vs POCC Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs : POCC

A Mahmood, A Butt, S Sajid, A Ahmad, A Sikander, S Muhammad, O Mahmood, B Singh, A Siddique Butt, J Sudath and I Shinvari

ZNCC vs POCC Dream11 team

ZNCC vs POCC Dream11 prediction

As per our ZNCC vs POCC Dream11 prediction, ZNCC are favourites to win the match.

Note: The ZNCC vs POCC Dream11 prediction, ZNCC vs POCC Dream11 top picks and ZNCC vs POCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ZNCC vs POCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM