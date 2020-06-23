ZNCC Vs SGCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 St Gallen Live Game Info

Zurich Nomads CC will face St Gallen CC in the fourth game of Day 2 of the ECS T10 St Gallen league this week. Zurich Nomads have a strong side on paper but the home conditions can favour the St Gallen CC. Both the teams are expected to give their best in the clash to cement their top 4 chances.

Zurich Nomads, Zurich Crickets CC, Olten, St Gallen, Power, Winterthur and Cossonay are the seven teams participating in the league. There will be a total of 25 games played in the season and the final will be played on June 26. The ZNCC vs SGCC match will be played in Gründemoos, St Gallen.

ZNCC vs SGCC will commence on June 23 at 6:30 PM IST. Fans can play the ZNCC vs SGCC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the ZNCC vs SGCC Dream11 prediction, ZNCC vs SGCC Dream11 top picks and ZNCC vs SGCC Dream11 team.

ZNCC vs SGCC Dream11 team

ZNCC vs SGCC Dream11 top picks

Hassan Ahmad (Captain) Azeem Nazir (Vice-captain) Waqas Khawaja Ali Abbas Sarvanamurthu Sasikumar Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran

Squads for the ZNCC vs SGCC Dream11 team

ZNCC vs SGCC Dream11 team: Zurich Nomads CC (ZNCC)

Asvin Lakkaraju, Hassan Ahmad, Prasad Shikhare, Azeem Nazir, Ankit Gupta, Waqas Khawaja, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Khawer Memon, Noman Khan, Idrees Muhammad-Tariq, Shafqat Hussain, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh, Farid Din, Abid Mahmood

ZNCC vs SGCC Dream11 team: St Gallen CC (SGCC)

Haroon Khan, Muhammad Idrees ul Haque, Vivek Garg, Ali Abbas, Nareshkumar Thangavadivel, Muhammad Waqar, Khalid Bajwa, Tanveer Abbas, Muhammad Zeeshan, Fazli Khan Safi, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Safi Mohabattullah, Sarvanamurthu Sasikumar, Nasir Mahmood, Falak Sher, Kenardo Fletcher, Mohamed Nasim, Sangul Safi, Emile Morgan, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Sheraz Sarwari, Ahmad Saeed, Ketan Patel, Musa Ahmadzai, Omed Niazi, Nurullah Safi

ZNCC vs SGCC Dream11 team (Predicted playing XIs)

: Hassan Ahmad (WK), Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Shafqat Hussain, Idrees Muhammad-Tariq, Farid Din, Abid Mahmood St Gallen CC: Haroon Khan (WK), Muhammad Waqar, Ali Abbas, Sarvanamurthu Sasikumar, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Nasir Mahmood, Kenardo Fletcher, Mohamed Nasim, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Musa Ahmadzai

ZNCC vs SGCC Dream11 prediction

Our ZNCC vs SGCC Dream11 prediction is that St Gallen CC will win this game.

Note: The ZNCC vs SGCC Dream11 prediction, ZNCC vs SGCC Dream11 top picks and ZNCC vs SGCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The WICC vs ZUC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: European Cricket Facebook)