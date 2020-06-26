ZNCC Vs WICC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 Live

Zurich Nomads will face Winterthur CC in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020. Both teams are equally matched in the tournament so far. However, Zurich Nomads picked up an impressive win over Winterthur in their last meeting. Zurich Nomads finished second in the league while Winterthur CC finished third. Viewers can expect the clash to be an interesting one.

Zurich Nomads, Zurich Crickets CC, Olten, St Gallen, Power, Winterthur and Cossonay were the seven teams participating in the league. A total of 25 games were scheduled for the season, with the final being slated for June 26. The ZNCC vs WICC match will be played in Grundemoos, St Gallen.

The ZNCC vs WICC match will commence on Friday, June 26 at 2:30 PM IST. Fans can play the ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction, ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 top picks and ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 team.

ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 team

ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 top picks

I Tariq (Captain) F Din (Vice-captain) P Shikare D Banneheka B Abeygoonawardana D Johnson

Squads for the ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 team

ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 team: Zurich Nomads CC

Hassan Ahmad, Asvin Lakkaraju, Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Prasad Shikari, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Khawer Menon, Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh and Abid Mahmood.

ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 team: Winterthur CC

Sufyan Cheema, Mohamed Aqular, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, B Ahmed Khan, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Pio de Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumatullah, Deesh Bannehaka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Rajveer Singh Tiwari, Elyas Mahmudi, Chris Lodge, Shakteeshwar Sivakaran, Zaharan Sufyan, Diyon Johnson, Sahan Lakshitha, Imran Sirajudeen

ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 team (Predicted playing XIs)

Zurich Nomads CC : A Lakkaraju, H Ahmad, A Gupta, F Nazir, A Nazir, W Khawaja, L Dubey, N Khan, I Tariq, F Din, P Shikare

: A Lakkaraju, H Ahmad, A Gupta, F Nazir, A Nazir, W Khawaja, L Dubey, N Khan, I Tariq, F Din, P Shikare Winterthur CC: M Aqular, S Cheema, R Singh, P Shikare, M Gnanasekaram, K Munasinghe, S Ali, D Banneheka, B Abeygoonawardana, D Johnson, S Sivakaran

ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction

Our ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction is that Zurich Nomads CC will win this match.

Note: The ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction, ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 top picks and ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

