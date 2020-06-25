ZNCC Vs WICC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 Live

Zurich Nomads CC (ZNCC) are scheduled to take on Winterthur CC (WICC) in the league match of the ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 this week. The ZNCC vs WICC live match will be played at the Grundemoos in St Gallen, Switzerland. The ZNCC vs WICC live match is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST on Thursday, June 25. Here is a look at our ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction, ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 team and the ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 top picks.

ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction: ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 team, full squads

ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction: ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 squad: ZNCC

Hassan Ahmad, Asvin Lakkaraju, Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Prasad Shikari, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Khawer Menon, Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh and Abid Mahmood.

ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction: ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 squad: WICC

Sufyan Cheema, Mohamed Aqular, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, B Ahmed Khan, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Pio de Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumatullah, Deesh Bannehaka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Rajveer Singh Tiwari, Elyas Mahmudi, Chris Lodge, Shakteeshwar Sivakaran, Zaharan Sufyan, Diyon Johnson, Sahan Lakshitha, Imran Sirajudeen

ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 top picks

F Nazir

B Ahmed Khan

H Ahmad

ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction: ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs

ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction: ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 team, predicted playing XI: ZNCC

A Lakkaraju, H Ahmad, A Nazir, A Gupta, W Khawaja, L Dubey, F Nazir, I Muhammad-Tariq, S Hussain, S Joseph and F Din.

ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction: ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 team, predicted playing XI: WICC

M Aqular, S Cheema, M Gnanasekaran, B Ahmed Khan, D Banneheka, S Ali, S Lakshita, R Singh, E Mahmudi, I Sirajudeen and D Johnson

ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 team

ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction

Zurich Nomads CC are the favourites to win this match.

Note: The ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction, ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 top picks and ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: WINTERTHUR CRICKET / FACEBOOK)