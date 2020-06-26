ECS T10 St Gallen ZNCC Vs WICC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Zurich Nomads will face Winterthur CC in the second semi-finals of the ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020. Both the teams are equally matched in the tournament so far and have gathered a strong squad. However, Zurich Nomads had a dominating win over Winterthur in their last meeting. Zurich Nomads finished second in the league while Winterthur CC finished third. Viewers can expect the clash to be an interesting one.

Zurich Nomads, Zurich Crickets CC, Olten, St Gallen, Power, Winterthur and Cossonay are the seven teams participating in the league. There will be a total of 25 games played in the season and the final will be played on Friday, June 26. The ZNCC vs WICC match will be played in Grundemoos, St Gallen.

ZNCC vs WICC live telecast in India: ZNCC vs WICC live streaming, ECS T10 St Gallen 2020

The ZNCC vs WICC live match will not be available to viewers in India However, ZNCC vs WICC live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The ZNCC vs WICC live scores will be available on the Twitter handle of European Cricket Series T10 League. The ZNCC vs WICC live telecast will be shown on the European Cricket Network for viewers outside India. Here are the other ZNCC vs WICC live streaming details, ZNCC vs WICC live scores, ZNCC vs WICC live match details and ECS T10 St Gallen schedule.

ECS T10 St Gallen: ZNCC vs WICC live streaming

ZNCC vs WICC live streaming venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen. ZNCC vs WICC live streaming date: Friday, June 26 ZNCC vs WICC live streaming time: 2:30 PM IST

ECS T10 St Gallen

ZNCC vs WICC live scores: Pitch and weather report

Based on the happenings on Thursday, the pitch is expected to favour the batsmen. A score of 80+ is likely to be a safe score for the team batting first.

ECS T10 St Gallen

ZNCC vs WICC live scores: Squads for the ZNCC vs WICC live match

ECS T10 St Gallen: Zurich Nomads CC

Hassan Ahmad, Asvin Lakkaraju, Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Prasad Shikari, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Khawer Menon, Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh and Abid Mahmood.

ECS T10 St Gallen: Winterthur CC

Sufyan Cheema, Mohamed Aqular, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, B Ahmed Khan, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Pio de Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumatullah, Deesh Bannehaka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Rajveer Singh Tiwari, Elyas Mahmudi, Chris Lodge, Shakteeshwar Sivakaran, Zaharan Sufyan, Diyon Johnson, Sahan Lakshitha, Imran Sirajudeen

ZNCC vs WICC live match (Predicted playing XIs)

Zurich Nomads CC : A Lakkaraju, H Ahmad, A Gupta, F Nazir, A Nazir, W Khawaja, L Dubey, N Khan, I Tariq, F Din, P Shikare

: A Lakkaraju, H Ahmad, A Gupta, F Nazir, A Nazir, W Khawaja, L Dubey, N Khan, I Tariq, F Din, P Shikare Winterthur CC: M Aqular, S Cheema, R Singh, P Shikare, M Gnanasekaram, K Munasinghe, S Ali, D Banneheka, B Abeygoonawardana, D Johnson, S Sivakaran

(Cover image source: European Cricket Facebook)