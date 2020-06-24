ZUCC Vs COCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 St Gallen Live Game Info

Zurich Crickets CC (ZUCC) is all set to square off against Cossonay CC (COC) in the ECS T10 St Gallen 2020. The ZUCC vs COCC live match will be played at the Gründemoos ground, St Gallen. The ZUCC vs COCC live match is scheduled for 12:30 PM IST on Wednesday, June 24. Here is a look at our ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 prediction, ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 team and ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 top picks.

Also read: Sreesanth Credits Greg Chappell For Making MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Successful

ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 preview

ZUCC are still winless in the tournament having lost their opening round of fixtures. Meanwhile, COCC is playing their opening match of the tournament. For ZUCC a victory against COCC in the upcoming match will be a morale booster to get their season up and running.

Also read: 'MS Dhoni Deserves To Win Another World Cup, Be Carried On Shoulders', Says Sreesanth

ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 team

ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 team: ZUCC

Nicholas Henderson, James West, Baljit Singh, Gokul Das, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Gushalavan Santhirasekaran, Dayn Pariaug, Eden Wardle, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Suleman Ali-Khan and Nawroz Jabarkheel

Also read: Ravichandran Ashwin Recalls India's Historic 2013 Champions Trophy Win Against England

ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 team: COCC

C Allen, W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, A Das, Y Sinh, V Bhat, B Narayanan, A Andrews, A Vinod, I Zaidi, J Sinh, T Rasalingam, S Srinivasan and R Jayakody

Also read: Back At Nets After 3 Months, Pujara Says His Mental Strength Kept Him Going In Lockdown

ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 top picks

G Santhirasekeran

C Allen

N Ahmadi

ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 prediction: ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs

ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 prediction: ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: ZUCC

N Henderson, J West, B Singh, A Safi, N Ahmadi, G Santirasekaran, D Pariaug, E Raveendran, A Zahir, E Wardle and S Ali Khan

ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 prediction: ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: COCC

C Allen, A Vinod, A Ryan, A Das, A Andrews, B Narayanan, I Zaidi, J Sinh, S Srinivasan, T Rasalingam and M Ahmadzai

ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 team

ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 prediction

As per our ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 prediction, ZUCC are favourites to win this match.

Note: The ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 prediction, ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 top picks and ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: CRICKET SWITZERLAND / TWITTER)