ZUCC Vs SGCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 Live

Zurich Crickets CC will face St Gallen CC in the fourth match of the ECS T10 St Gallen league this week. The ZUCC vs SGCC matchup will be the second encounter of the day for both sides. Both teams look equally strong on paper and have a fair chance to qualify through the top four of the tournament. The game will be played at Grundemoos, St Gallen.

ZUCC vs SGCC will commence on Monday, June 22 at 6:30 PM IST. Fans can play the ZUCC vs SGCC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the ZUCC vs SGCC Dream11 prediction, ZUCC vs SGCC Dream11 top picks and ZUCC vs SGCC Dream11 team.

ZUCC vs SGCC Dream11 team

ZUCC vs SGCC Dream11 top picks

Muhammad Idrees ul Haque (Captain) Sarvanamurthu Sasikumar (Vice-captain) Khalid Bajwa Gokul Das Gushalavan SanthirasekeramLavan Eden Wardle

Squads for the ZUCC vs SGCC Dream11 team

ZUCC vs SGCC Dream11 team: St Gallen CC

Muhammad Idrees, Haroon Khan, Khalid Bajwa, Sarvanmurthu Sasikumar, Muhammad Waqar, Vivek Garg, Muhamamd Zeeshan, Ali Abbas, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Safi Mohabattullah, Fazil Khan Safi,Tanveer Abbas, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Kenardo Fletcher, Nasir Mahmood, Nareshkumar Thangavadivel, Mohamed Nasim, Emile Morgan, Falak Sher, Sangul Safi, Musa Ahmadzai, Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Ketan Patel, Ahmad Saeed, Omed Niazi, Nurullah Safi, Sheraz Sarwari

ZUCC vs SGCC Dream11 team: Zurich Crickets CC

Nicholas Henderson, James West, Baljit Singh, Gokul Das, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Gushalavan Santhirasekaran, Dayn Pariaug, Eden Wardle, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Suleman Ali-Khan and Nawroz Jabarkheel

ZUCC vs SGCC Dream11 team (Predicted playing XIs)

St Gallen CC : A Abbas, M Idrees, K Fletcher, V Garg, M Nasim, N Mahmood, M Ahmadzai, P Sivanesachelvan, F Sher, N Thangavadivel and K Bajwa

: A Abbas, M Idrees, K Fletcher, V Garg, M Nasim, N Mahmood, M Ahmadzai, P Sivanesachelvan, F Sher, N Thangavadivel and K Bajwa Zurich Crickets CC: B Singh, N Ahmadi, B Luthra, J West, N Henderson, E Wardle, G Das, N Jabarkheel, E Ravindran, G Santhirasekaran and S Ali Khan

ZUCC vs SGCC Dream11 prediction

Our ZUCC vs SGCC Dream11 prediction is that St Gallen CC will win this game.

Note: The ZUCC vs SGCC Dream11 prediction, ZUCC vs SGCC Dream11 top picks and ZUCC vs SGCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ZUCC vs SGCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

