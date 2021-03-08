Aguero To Barcelona? Twitch Star Hints At Shock Switch For Man City Legend In Summer

Sergio Aguero has forged his reputation as one of the greatest strikers to ever play in the Premier League and the Argentine could make his way out of England at the end of the season. The Argentina international was an unused substitute in Manchester City's derby defeat to Manchester United at home on Sunday night, with Gabriel Jesus starting instead. Aguero is in the final months of the contract and with his future up in the air, many teams have been linked with his signature.

Barcelona transfer news: LaLiga giants linked with Man City striker Aguero after Twitch hint

Barcelona could be in line to make a move for Manchester City star Sergio Aguero when his contract expires this summer. The Catalan giants are struggling with finances in the present climate, and need a top striker to share the burden of getting goals after the departure of Luis Suarez in the summer. Aguero might have been struggling with injuries in recent seasons, but the 32-year-old is a bonafide goalscorer and could ease the burden that presently lies upon the shoulders of Antoine Greizmann and Lionel Messi if the Barcelona captain chooses to stay at the club.

Newly elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta hasn’t been quiet about his plans in the offseason should he get elected as president. According to The Times, Laporta is eyeing a Sergio Aguero transfer and believes the Manchester City striker could be a nice addition in the short term and suit Barcelona’s budgetary restrictions given he’s out of contract in the summer. Celebrity Barcelona fan and Twitch sensation Ibai Llanos has added his voice to the growing push for Aguero, hinting that a deal could be close.

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta wants to mark his election with the marquee signing of striker Sergio Aguero from Manchester City. (Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/4WeVWkUQ3X — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) March 4, 2021

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, Llanos suggested that Barcelona will sign an 'Argentine bombshell' after the elections. When quizzed whether that could be Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, he suggested that it was Man City's Sergio Aguero. However, the Twitch superstar said that he had not discussed a move to Barcelona with the 32-year-old striker, but would be happy if he signed for Barcelona on a free. If Aguero does move to LaLiga, he would be following the footsteps of former teammate David Silva, who called time on his career at the Etihad Stadium in the summer to move to Real Sociedad.

However, a deal to bring Aguero to Barcelona is not straightforward. A lot will hinge on the future of Lionel Messi, while Juventus also remains one of the interested parties. The Biaconeri can offer the Argentine a chance to partner with international teammate Paulo Dybala and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the attack, according to the Italian media outlet Sport Mediaset. Serie A has been proven to hand veteran players a new lifeline in the final stages of their career, with former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic currently enjoying a prolific spell at AC Milan.

(Image Courtesy: Sergio Aguero Instagram)