Best Budget Forwards In FPL: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Chris Wood And Others

The Premier League is back and so is the Fantasy Premier League. While most FPL managers must have had their squads sorted out for weeks one, there still remain a chunk of FPL managers, who will be scrapping for the best players/formation with just hours left in Matchday 1 deadline. It might be an easier task to select the most popular players in the game and hope for the best result. However, when player prices and run of fixtures are taken into account, selecting the right player can prove to be a tedious task.

On that note, to make the task a bit simpler, here's a look at the best budget forwards in FPL this season:

Forwards in FPL

Aleksandar Mitrovic - Fulham

Priced at £6 million, Mitrovic is currently the joint-second-most popular forward in the game with a selection of over 25%. The Serbian was the top scorer in the Championship last season, scoring 26 goals and also providing three assists. His total of 151 shots ranked second in the Championship, which if replicated this season, could result in some impressive points tally for FPL managers.

Mitrovic has already proved himself in the Premier League, scoring 11 goals during the 18-19 season, the one which saw Fulham relegated. Fulham also have one of the kindest opening runs in the Premier League, with a home game against Arsenal being the only fixture against a big six club.

Also Read | Alex Morgan Set To Join Tottenham, Will Become Fifth USWNT Player To Play In England

Patrick Bamford - Leeds United

Continuing with players who excelled in the Championship last term, Leeds striker Patrick Bamford scored 16 goals last season as Leeds were crowned the champions of England's second tier. At £5.5 million, Bamford can possibly be a great addition to a team, where the FPL manager is looking to save some valuable funds for a bigger investment. Marcelo Bielsa's side is also expected to enjoy a decent run in the Premier League, similar to that Sheffield United has last season. The transfer of Rodrigo from Valencia might force Bamford to settle on a slightly different role, which could be a potential risk. Bamford is currently selected by 4.1% of FPL users.

Also Read | MATCHDAY: Competitions Begin In England, Spain, Germany

Chris Wood - Burnley

Sean Dyche's Burnley have established themselves as a firm mid-table club. New Zealand striker Chris Wood enjoyed his most prolific season in the Premier League, scoring 14 goals in 32 matches last season. He ended the previous campaign with a career-high 136 points. Wood can be a great option to consider, especially if the budget is £6.5 million.

Michail Antonio - West Ham United

Antonio has been reclassified from a midfielder to a forward for this season. Under Moyes, Antonio found a new lease of life, leading the line for the Hammers. While injuries restricted him to just 24 appearances last season, he still managed to find the back of the net 10 times. At £6.5 million, 11.3% of FPL managers have selected him in their side, despite the fact that West Ham do not have the kindest run during the opening seven fixtures.

Also Read | Manchester United Have Offered €150m For Barcelona's Ansu Fati According To Super Agent

£4.5m forwards

For FPL managers looking for bench fodder options, it would be wise to add a cheap defender or midfielder to their squad. However, if a cheap forward is a preference, there are currently only four players who cost £4.5 million in the game, namely Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham, Aston Villa duo Indiana Vassilev & Keinan Davis and Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster. None of the four attackers is expected to make any headways this season. Rhian Brewster could still be a decent choice, considering he could be afforded some minutes by Jurgen Klopp, IF he is not loaned out or sold before the transfer window ends.

Also Read | Liverpool Premier League 2020-21 Preview: Can Reds Retain The Title In An Intense Season?

(Image Credits: Fulham Instagram Handle)