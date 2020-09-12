Best Budget Midfielders In FPL: Allan Saint-Maximin, Jack Grealish Or Curtis Jones?

The midfield generally remains the most difficult selection for FPL managers with a plethora of options to choose from and limited budget to manage. This year's FPL re-classification has not made things easy for users as the likes of Marcus Rashford, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mason Greenwood have been all added to the midfield rank that already has the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Son Heung-Min and Kevin De Bruyne. While most will have their eyes on the popular players, the FPL midfield still possesses some of the best options for bargain hunters. Here are a few:

Best budget midfielders in FPL

Allan Saint-Maximin - Newcastle United

Starting with the most popular budget midfield option in FPL this year, the £5.5 million winger has already been selected by over 23% of users, which highlights the expectations on the shoulders of the Toons' attacker. Maximin did not set the world alight on his debut campaign, scoring just three goals and laying five assists in 26 appearances. Considering Newcastle's predictably easy run of fixtures up until December 19 and a year's worth of experience of playing in the Premier League, most FPL managers back the electrifying winger to have a stellar season.

Jack Grealish - Aston Villa

Linked with a move to Manchester United throughout the transfer window, Jack Grealish looks set to with Aston Villa at least for another season. The Villa captain was instrumental for his side as they narrowly avoided relegation. The 25-year-old scored eight goals, seven assists last season, claiming a whopping 149 FPL points. The England international will be hoping to continue excelling this season. At £7 million, he could be a worthy selection for most FPL users.

Matheus Pereira - West Bromwich Albion

The Brazil-born attacker could potentially be the wildcard player this season. The 24-year-old was West Brom's most influential player last season, scoring eight goals and a remarkable 16 assists in 42 appearances. After making his loan move to West Brom permanent, the 24-year-old will be looking to leave a mark in the Premier League. At £6 million, Pereira might not be the cheapest option available, but if things go well, his market value could rise within the first few weeks of the Premier League.

The £4.5m midfielders

Midfield is the best position to invest in the bench fodder players who can come in at times and contribute two or three points to the overall points tally. FPL managers do have a few options to choose from in the £4.5 million budget. Brighton's Dale Stephens is already the most popular £4.5 million midfielder, having been selected by almost 15% of FPL users. Stephens made 28 starts in the Premier League last season but found himself mostly on the bench during the latter half of the season. Saints midfielder Oriol Romeu could be a sound investment. He should enjoy a bigger role in midfield after the departure of Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. Fulham's Harrison Reed and Liverpool's Curtis Jones could be other decent options.

(Image Credits: Aston Villa, Allan Saint-Maximin Instagram Handles)