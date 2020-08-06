Blizzard Entertainment Employees Reveal Startling Details Of Poor Pay And Compensation

While games like World of Warcraft and Overwatch are gaining popularity, employees of the parent companies revealed details of their poor pay and working conditions. Workers at Blizzard Entertainment spoke about drinking free office coffee to kill their appetite while skipping meals and choosing to not have children due to monetary issues. As per a recent report by Bloomberg News, employees recently shared documents which point out the chasm of wage disparities at Blizzard Entertainment.

Also read | Overwatch League 2020 MVP candidates ft. Rascal, Hanbin & Void

Blizzard Entertainment employees revolt over wage disparities

According to Bloomberg, a group of Blizzard Entertainment (a division of Activision Blizzard Inc.) employees recently went anonymous and circulated details of their salaries and recent pay hikes. Blizzard, which is based in Irvine, California, makes popular games like Overwatch, World of Warcraft and Diablo. In 2019, a survey had revealed that most Blizzard Entertainment employees were unhappy and unsatisfied with their pay. Following the internal survey, the company had assured employees that they would work towards ensuring better pay. However, there was an "outcry" at the company's Slack messaging boards after the results were implemented by Blizzard last month.

An employee reportedly suggested employees anonymously share their compensation details in a spreadsheet. The document, which Bloomberg News reviewed, had information regarding Blizzard Entertainment's salaries and pay disparities. Most raises were under 10%, which was much less than what the employees had expected.

Also read | FaZe Clan add former Overwatch pro babybay to growing Valorant roster

In a statement, Activision Blizzard spokeswoman Jessica Taylor said that the company's goals have always been to compensate their staff "fairly and competitively". She added that they are also reviewing various compensation philosophies so they recognise their talent better so they can "aim of rewarding and investing more in top employees.” Taylor explained that this year, their best performers received a salary increase which was more than 20% than the past few years. There were also more promotions this year, said Taylor.

The issue pertaining to Blizzard Entertainment employees' salaries is a part of a much larger wage disparity problem in the $150 billion video game industry. A pro-labour group recently called out the 2019 pay and compensation of Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, which was reportedly worth $40 million. They also paid $15 million worth stock awards and bonuses to CFO Dennis Durkin last year. In the anonymous spreadsheet, an employee had written down the CEO's annual salary and bonus.

Also read | Blizzard servers down: Blizzard Twitter addresses this and Blizzard login queue issue, World of Warcraft

The employees complained over their struggle to make ends meet while their revenue grew each year. Bloomberg reported that certain producers and engineers at Blizzard make over $100,000 a year, but game testers and customer-service employees earn minimum wage. While Blizzard Entertainment has remained autonomous, Activision has seemingly been pressuring them to cut costs in recent years. Last year, they laid off several people while asking existing employees to take on more responsibilities without any extra pay. Employees also revealed that they only received more pay after they left for other rival companies like Riot Games Inc in Los Angeles.

In 2018, an employee reportedly wrote about skipping meals to pay rent on the Blizzard communication channels while also using free coffee as an appetite suppressant. Another employee recounted eating oatmeal during team lunches as they could not afford the company cafeteria. The employees compared their situations to senior employees, who were vacationing at Disneyland with their families.

Also read | Blizzard April Fools 2020: A round up of World of Warcraft pranks this year

(Image source: Bobby Kotick Instagram – @bobbyakotick)