Casemiro Gets More Nervous While Playing Counter-Strike Than While Playing At Bernabeu

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has played one of the key roles in Zinedine Zidane's three-peat Champions League title. He has gone on to establish himself as one of the best players to operate in the heart of the midfield and remains untouchable under the current manager. But the Brazilian midfielder has now revealed that he gets more nervous while playing Counter-Strike than he does when playing at the Bernabeu.

Also Read | Zidane praises 'clinical and dangerous' Casemiro after 1-0 win at Valladolid

Casemiro gets more nervous playing video game than playing at Bernabeu

Casemiro has his own channel on Twitch where he live streams himself playing FIFA matches or Counter-Strike. In an interaction with Marca Gaming, the Brazil international went on to accede that he gets a lot more nervous while playing Counter-Strike than he does when playing at the Bernabeu. "I feel more pressure with people watching me play live in video games than football," the midfielder admitted.

Casemiro also spoke on interacting with people on Twitch while playing Counter-Strike. He insisted that people are much closer while playing online, while also claiming that he does get some insult hurled at him if he loses a game. But he also lauded Twitch for facilitating the improvement of interaction and communication with the fans.

Also Read | Gareth Bale open to Real Madrid reunion despite public conflict with Zidane, claims agent

Casemiro speaks on playing FIFA

Casemiro asserts people can ask questions on Twitch and he tries to live stream his games in an attempt to interact and answer the question of his fans. FIFA also happens to be among the favourites for the Brazilian international. He often picks himself in the defensive midfield in the Pro Player Club mode. However, the 29-year-old did try and experiment with several other positions on the field.

"I am one of those who if I begin playing something I don't like losing," adds Casemiro. "I have tried to play as a forward or winger and my score has been very low. I know that my position is that of a defensive midfielder and I have to help my teammates. What I am in real life, I am also in video games," he concludes.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe transfer news: Liverpool to challenge Real Madrid despite Ronaldo trump card

Casemiro contract ends in 2023

Casemiro has been among the standout performers for the defending LaLiga champions this season. Apart from his ability to provide defensive stability, he has also contributed goals for the club. This can be corroborated by the fact that he has scored six goals already this season and is only next to Karim Benzema in the list of top scorers for Los Blancos. It is noteworthy that Casemiro has a contract with the club that runs until 2023 and the Bernabeu outfit has no plans to sell him anytime soon.

Also Read | David Alaba confirms Bayern Munich exit, hints at Real Madrid move next summer

Image courtesy: Casemiro Twitter