Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, August 6 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

Fortnite's Daily Trios Cup began on July 14. The event is a daily three-hour competition, where teams of three compete daily to earn prizes and a chance to qualify in for the Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS 2020). Only players ranking at the Contender rank or high in the Arena mode can only participate for the Daily Trios Cup. It is played across multiple regions around the world, both on PC and console.
|RANK
|TEAMS/PLAYERS
|WINS
|AVG ELIMS
|POINTS
|1.
|
cN Degen, Ajerss, E11 daxor 神
|2
|16.00
|274
|2.
|
cN nutex, pure skqttles, yung synez
|2
|22.67
|262
|3.
|
LG SIackes, illеst, LG Keys.
|1
|13.00
|261
|4.
|
dest ay лол, Distrеpt, AMWK
|1
|10.67
|251
|5.
|
100T Ceice, LG Jampеr ψ, paper
|3
|11.83
|247
|6.
|
cN Staqi, Pandushh, сrур
|1
|11.67
|247
|7.
|
Crumblerr, Nexybtw, Marzz_Ow
|2
|13.40
|243
|8.
|
codgenesis on yt, cadrent on yt, oovik
|2
|13.80
|242
|9.
|
donksSR4, sF addison, Leekura
|2
|34.00
|240
|10.
|
F7 Legolas, Pacific Be KooKo, Twitch TenCelI
|1
|8.33
|231
|1.
|
CLG symetrical, Dоmо., tоff
|4
|10.11
|309
|2.
|
skіpperXX, littlеXX, clg tendinitis
|3
|12.44
|303
|3.
|
XTRA Kenshi, Frapai, User-716e065633
|2
|11.00
|296
|4.
|
NorCal Notebook, NorCal Nugzz, NorCal Sritzer
|2
|10.10
|275
|5.
|
criizux 神, pure spideyy, XTRA Extinct.
|2
|8.70
|272
|6.
|
100T Arkhram., 100T rehx, NRG EpikWhale
|1
|95
|272
|7.
|
NorCal defiable, fluffyburrito56, NorCal Brycee
|2
|10.70
|259
|8.
|
100T Falconer, TurtleTavern, 4DRStorm.
|3
|8.80
|256
|9.
|
сortex, Мony, zinqxzǃ
|4
|10.22
|250
|10.
|
THE BIG NX., Ai Rage., BRHENT GRANDPA
|3
|7.80
|250
Each player will be rewarded 35 points for every victory, as per the Daily Trios Cup rules. After each game, the points will be distributed evenly to the top 25 teams. The Daily Trios Cup prize pool is $1200 as per Fortnite Tracker's official website. The team which ranks second will win $900, while the team which ranks third will win $600. The daily cup is divided into several divisions.
