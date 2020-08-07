Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, August 6 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

Fortnite's Daily Trios Cup began on July 14. The event is a daily three-hour competition, where teams of three compete daily to earn prizes and a chance to qualify in for the Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS 2020). Only players ranking at the Contender rank or high in the Arena mode can only participate for the Daily Trios Cup. It is played across multiple regions around the world, both on PC and console.

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard for August 6

NA East August 5 (10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS AVG ELIMS POINTS 1. cN Degen, Ajerss, E11 daxor 神 2 16.00 274 2. cN nutex, pure skqttles, yung synez 2 22.67 262 3. LG SIackes, illеst, LG Keys. 1 13.00 261 4. dest ay лол, Distrеpt, AMWK 1 10.67 251 5. 100T Ceice, LG Jampеr ψ, paper 3 11.83 247 6. cN Staqi, Pandushh, сrур 1 11.67 247 7. Crumblerr, Nexybtw, Marzz_Ow 2 13.40 243 8. codgenesis on yt, cadrent on yt, oovik 2 13.80 242 9. donksSR4, sF addison, Leekura 2 34.00 240 10. F7 Legolas, Pacific Be KooKo, Twitch TenCelI 1 8.33 231

NA West August 7 (1:30 AM to 4:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS AVG ELIMS POINTS 1. CLG symetrical, Dоmо., tоff 4 10.11 309 2. skіpperXX, littlеXX, clg tendinitis 3 12.44 303 3. XTRA Kenshi, Frapai, User-716e065633 2 11.00 296 4. NorCal Notebook, NorCal Nugzz, NorCal Sritzer 2 10.10 275 5. criizux 神, pure spideyy, XTRA Extinct. 2 8.70 272 6. 100T Arkhram., 100T rehx, NRG EpikWhale 1 95 272 7. NorCal defiable, fluffyburrito56, NorCal Brycee 2 10.70 259 8. 100T Falconer, TurtleTavern, 4DRStorm. 3 8.80 256 9. сortex, Мony, zinqxzǃ 4 10.22 250 10. THE BIG NX., Ai Rage., BRHENT GRANDPA 3 7.80 250

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard/winners - Top 3 (PC)

Daily Trios Cup results: Europe (August 6, 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM IST)

HR Qvado, VP JAMSIDE, iRezUmi- - 301 points (3 wins, 13.25 average eliminations) ks1light, PV fiR3hUNTER, лсное животное - 289 points ( 5 wins, 10.11 average eliminations) Glorious Wanlast, Grizi BadSnipR, TrainH Alpha. - 286 points (4 wins, 12.88 average eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup results: Brazil (August 6, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST)

carregado por l2, Diaмondd., Its Filipе - 324 points (5 wins, 12.25 average eliminations) 9z ʀustyk, VKS 100UM iwnl, spıtflow - 311 points (4 wins, 14.78 average eliminations) COОLER аqua, Atlаntis LxTsНe, Liquid STRЕТСΗ - 304 points (4 wins, 12.13 average eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup prize pool and teams scoring system

Each player will be rewarded 35 points for every victory, as per the Daily Trios Cup rules. After each game, the points will be distributed evenly to the top 25 teams. The Daily Trios Cup prize pool is $1200 as per Fortnite Tracker's official website. The team which ranks second will win $900, while the team which ranks third will win $600. The daily cup is divided into several divisions.

Placement Points

Victory Royale: 35 Points

2nd: 29 Points

3rd: 26 Points

4th: 23 Points

5th: 20 Points

6th: 17 Points

7th - 9th: 14 Points

10th - 12th: 11 Points

13th - 15th: 9 Points

16th - 18th: 7 Points

19th - 21st: 5 Points

22nd - 24th: 3 Points

25th - 27th: 2 Points

28th - 30th: 1 Point

Note:

Each Elimination: 1 point

