Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, August 7 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

The Daily Trios Cup, which began on July 14, will come to an end on August 10. The competition ends as the Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS 2020) begins in August. Teams of three compete daily for three-hour sessions, where a maximum of ten matches are played. Players from North America (West), Nort America (East), Europe, Brazil, Oceania, Asia and the Middle East play in different competitions, where every region has a prize available. There are different competitions for console and PC gamers.
Daily Trios Cash Cups and Daily Hype Cups for Chapter 2- Season 3 will now conclude in every region by August 10th.— Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) August 7, 2020
The last sessions of these events will now be on August 9th.
Thanks to everyone who participated in these events for the last month!
|RANK
|TEAMS/PLAYERS
|WINS
|AVG ELIMS
|POINTS
|1.
|
CloudThaGreat, Ιciev, Ferrrnаndv
|5
|12.44
|332
|2.
|
bbg kre 燥, BBG Bucke, TSM KHANADA WINS
|2
|16.88
|325
|3.
|
Furiouѕ ϟ, BBG Haz, LG Eclipsae
|4
|9.11
|290
|4.
|
Okis ., Viable Eomzo, tetrо
|3
|8.33
|284
|5.
|
FaZe Megga., FаZe Bizzle, FаZe Dubs ϟ
|2
|10.20
|282
|6.
|
sF Joji, OT Inspyre, OT Spayde
|3
|9.60
|281
|7.
|
XSET Knight, XSET Shark, XSET Av
|3
|10.20
|279
|8.
|
drewک, ucmy, 58 JORDAN
|3
|6.70
|266
|9.
|
vsB pandda, Klaѕѕ, vsB sto
|1
|10.30
|264
|10.
|
VORTΕX ϟ, Swaysuo, NorCal iConick
|3
|10.89
|260
|1.
|
EpikReet., bughа, EP wavy
|6
|14.75
|364
|2.
|
jayrosez, mаken, TD Dog 暁
|5
|12.00
|334
|3.
|
dmile., nаtе., Jаhter
|2
|10.11
|294
|4.
|
LG SIackes, illеst, LG Keys.
|4
|14.00
|289
|5.
|
CLG symetrical, Dоmо., tоff
|4
|10.25
|275
|6.
|
Bumbоy 爱, daddy temple, daddy samster
|1
|9.40
|257
|7.
|
100T Arkhram., 100T rehx, Safarооnie
|3
|10.40
|256
|8.
|
Scrub ζ, Nаnos, Ai Rucien
|2
|6.70
|251
|9.
|
Lanjоk, FA Thresh, Vanish Sake ゆ
|2
|8.10
|249
|10.
|
criizux 神, pure spideyy, XTRA Extinct
|2
|8.40
|247
Each player will be rewarded 35 points for every victory, as per the Daily Trios Cup rules. After each game, the points are distributed evenly to the top 25 teams. The Daily Trios Cup prize pool is $1200 as per Fortnite Tracker's official website. The team which ranks second will win $900, while the team which ranks third will win $600. The daily cup is further divided into several divisions.
