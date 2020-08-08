Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, August 7 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

The Daily Trios Cup, which began on July 14, will come to an end on August 10. The competition ends as the Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS 2020) begins in August. Teams of three compete daily for three-hour sessions, where a maximum of ten matches are played. Players from North America (West), Nort America (East), Europe, Brazil, Oceania, Asia and the Middle East play in different competitions, where every region has a prize available. There are different competitions for console and PC gamers.

Daily Trios Cash Cups and Daily Hype Cups for Chapter 2- Season 3 will now conclude in every region by August 10th.



The last sessions of these events will now be on August 9th.



Thanks to everyone who participated in these events for the last month! — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) August 7, 2020

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard for August 7

NA East August 7 (10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS AVG ELIMS POINTS 1. CloudThaGreat, Ιciev, Ferrrnаndv 5 12.44 332 2. bbg kre 燥, BBG Bucke, TSM KHANADA WINS 2 16.88 325 3. Furiouѕ ϟ, BBG Haz, LG Eclipsae 4 9.11 290 4. Okis ., Viable Eomzo, tetrо 3 8.33 284 5. FaZe Megga., FаZe Bizzle, FаZe Dubs ϟ 2 10.20 282 6. sF Joji, OT Inspyre, OT Spayde 3 9.60 281 7. XSET Knight, XSET Shark, XSET Av 3 10.20 279 8. drewک, ucmy, 58 JORDAN 3 6.70 266 9. vsB pandda, Klaѕѕ, vsB sto 1 10.30 264 10. VORTΕX ϟ, Swaysuo, NorCal iConick 3 10.89 260

NA West August 8 (1:30 AM to 4:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS AVG ELIMS POINTS 1. EpikReet., bughа, EP wavy 6 14.75 364 2. jayrosez, mаken, TD Dog 暁 5 12.00 334 3. dmile., nаtе., Jаhter 2 10.11 294 4. LG SIackes, illеst, LG Keys. 4 14.00 289 5. CLG symetrical, Dоmо., tоff 4 10.25 275 6. Bumbоy 爱, daddy temple, daddy samster 1 9.40 257 7. 100T Arkhram., 100T rehx, Safarооnie 3 10.40 256 8. Scrub ζ, Nаnos, Ai Rucien 2 6.70 251 9. Lanjоk, FA Thresh, Vanish Sake ゆ 2 8.10 249 10. criizux 神, pure spideyy, XTRA Extinct 2 8.40 247

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard/winners - Top 3 (PC)

Daily Trios Cup results: Europe (August 7, 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM IST)

Diocezzz1, KidBocaj, Aztech carrot - 292 points (3 wins, 14.75 average eliminations) Wave JannisZ, E11 TаySon, GODSENT шакие - 289 points (3 wins, 12.75 average eliminations) HR Qvado, VP JAMSIDE, iRezUmi- - 286 points (2 wins, 14.63 average eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup results: Brazil (August 7, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST)

9z santidead, 9z Leobas, Clipnode.dll - 345 points (4 wins, 14.13 average eliminations) cоllet, redlee the beast, freepropi - 334 points (4 wins, 14.25 average eliminations) carregado por l2, Diaмondd., Its Filipе - 318 points (3 wins, 12.56 average eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup prize pool and teams scoring system

Each player will be rewarded 35 points for every victory, as per the Daily Trios Cup rules. After each game, the points are distributed evenly to the top 25 teams. The Daily Trios Cup prize pool is $1200 as per Fortnite Tracker's official website. The team which ranks second will win $900, while the team which ranks third will win $600. The daily cup is further divided into several divisions.

Placement Points

Victory Royale: 35 Points

2nd: 29 Points

3rd: 26 Points

4th: 23 Points

5th: 20 Points

6th: 17 Points

7th - 9th: 14 Points

10th - 12th: 11 Points

13th - 15th: 9 Points

16th - 18th: 7 Points

19th - 21st: 5 Points

22nd - 24th: 3 Points

25th - 27th: 2 Points

28th - 30th: 1 Point

Note:

Each Elimination: 1 point

