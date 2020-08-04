Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, Latest Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

Fortnite Daily Trios Cup is scheduled for July 14 to August 21. The Daily Cup is an open-for-all tournament which allows players to compete for some handy cash prize on a daily basis. The event is played in a session of three hours in each of the seven regions, with matches capped at 10 for every team. Teams earn point based on their placement in the matches and the number of eliminations they score in every match.

Also Read | Where Are Missing Parts For The Spaceship In Fortnite Season 3?

Also Read | Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier: Moqii Becomes First Female Player To Win At FNCS

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard (PC - Top 10)

NA West (August 4, 1:30 AM to 4:30 AM)

Team/Players Wins Points 1 Nаnos, FJAA ., Coach Chad. 2 276 2 100T Arkhram., 100T rehx, 100T Falconer 2 273 3 g0dku, Tri gg y, CadenVayne 2 273 4 osр, Kiox., lil baby ganzo 5 272 5 VBL glowie, Hitmarkеr, VBL foreswear 2 272 6 jayrosez, O2 Dex, salvо 1 271 7 Nitrixǃ, Dabzi., Herrions. 2 261 8 50cal bacca, Vanish Sake ゆ, 50cal blizy 1 260 9 EpikReet., daddy dfavs, TD Dog 暁 1 259 10 NorCal defiable, NorCal Brycee, Skillz eVe 1 252

NA East (August 3, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM)

Team/Players Wins Points 1 Furiouѕ ϟ, FаZe Bizzle, FаZe Dubs ϟ 5 340 2 XSET Knight, XSET RogueShark, XSET Av 3 310 3 codgenesis on yt, cadrent on yt, oovik 4 288 4 VANISH NEEQO, 7eoLeo, Timbers Kodi 3 286 5 bughа, chap dont care, Avery ψ 1 282 6 LG SIackes, ѕummrそ, illеst 3 273 7 Ghost Nittle, Mikeу., Ghost clarity 2 270 8 Tovgh, camр, MRKN Cilo 3 269 9 vanish kwah., Acоrn, vanish qhaj 3 268 10 igl entrpy, fraggar nolan, kadin ن 4 260

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard/winners (PC - Top 3)

Europe (August 3, 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM)

1. l1nk 〆, VP Kiryache32, 7tor1k3 - 316 points (3 wins)

2. Sеtty, Kubx zZz, teeq_. - 309 points (5 wins)

3. TrainH fAlConLy, vitality amarr, OVA Ditrxx - 300 points (2 wins)

Brazil (August 3, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM)

1. carregado por l2, Diaмondd., Its Filipе - 328 points (4 wins)

2. sнeco, mstzera, FKL histtory 1 - 311 points (4 wins)

3. bagu iwnl, Mxrcio.exe, jpsk1ng - 397 points (3 wins)

Daily Trios Cup for Oceania, Asia and Middle East region will commence later in the day.

Daily Trios Cup prize pool

Each the winner of the Daily Trios Cup takes home a cash prize of $1,200. The team coming second will win $900 while the third-placed side will win $600.

Also Read | Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier 1 Overall Standings, Latest Results

Also Read | Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, August 2 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

(Image Credits: Fortnite Twitter Handle)