ESL India Premiership 2020 Fall Season Announced With Enormous Prize Pool Of ₹34.10L

NODWIN Gaming just announced the Fall Season of the fifth edition of ESL India Premiership 2020. Boasting an enormous prize pool of ₹1.15 crore for the entire series, the Fall Season, alone, will have a combined prize pool of ₹34.10L. The tournament will be played between September 18 and October 5 and will be broadcasted exclusive on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

ESL India Premiership 2020 Fall Season: Prize pool, registration and other details

This is the fifth edition of the ESL India Premiership, also touted as India's biggest esports league. The multi-game event has only grown in stature since its introduction in 2016. The Summer Leg of the series was played between June and August 2020. NODWIN Gaming, who have also stepped up their game with Valorant esports, boasted impressive numbers for the summer edition, where it recorded an 1866% increase in registrations and over 300% in viewership.

The prize pool of ₹1.15 crore is equally divided between the Summer, Fall and Winter Season of the series. The Winter Season is expected to be hosted in the month of November or December.

ESL India Premiership Fall Season will feature four of the most popular esports titles in India - PUBG MOBILE (squad), Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (team), FIFA 20 (solo) and Clash of Clans (team). FIFA 20 will be restricted for console players while CS: GO will be only for PC gamers. The remaining two, as the name suggests, will be for mobile gamers.

Registration for the same started on August 27 and will remain open until September 25. Interested gamers can register for the tournament by visiting ESL India's official website. The tournament is only for Indian residents.

CS: GO will be played in a traditional 5-on-5 format, where teams can register up to seven players. Every player should mandatorily have their STEAM ID. Clash of Clans will also be 5-on-5 series, where players must have a Town Hall Level 13. Players must also belong to a clan with a public war log.

The Fall Split will also serve as the next leg for Airtel India Esports Tour, which was introduced as a result of a partnership between Bharti Airtel and NODWIN Gaming. The strategic alliance to boost the growth of esports in India was announced back in May 2020.

(Image Credits: ESL India Facebook Page)